Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 29, 2023
Are Prabhas & Sreeleela teaming up?
Sreeleela is arguably the most in-demand personality in the Telugu film industry at the moment. Her latest release is Skanda, which is running in theaters successfully
Adding to her already huge lineup of projects, Sreeleela might have already bagged another big film
According to the reports, Sreeleela is set to play the female lead opposite Prabhas in his next biggie
Reportedly, the director of the project is said to be Sita Ramam fame, Hanu Raghavapudi. It could be his next directorial after the blockbuster success of Sita Ramam
Sreeleela and Prabhas have never worked together in a film as of now. Therefore, if the rumors are indeed true, then this will mark the first collaboration between the two actors
Like Hanu's last venture, this film is also reported to be a love story set in the times of World War 2
The period romance saga is rumored to be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers who got immense fame after the release of Pushpa
At the moment, Sreeleela is the most in-demand actress in the Telugu film industry, she is reportedly working with Nandamuri Balakrishna, Mahesh Babu, and Vijay Deverakonda in her upcoming ventures
While on the other hand, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of Salaar next. He also have big films like Raja Deluxe, Kalki 2898 AD, and Spirit in his pipeline
We are still awaiting the confirmation on the mentioned collaboration, till then let's them as the speculations
