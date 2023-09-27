Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

SETEMBER 27, 2023

Are Sunny Deol & Aamir Khan teaming up?

The OG action superstar Sunny Deol has made his massive comeback at the box office with his latest action flick, Gadar 2

Sunny Deol

Image credit: Tina Dehal 

The Gadar 2 mania took all over the nation. The movie went on to collect more than 515 crores at the Hindi box office and become all time blockbuster Hindi film beating Pathaan

Gadar 2

Video: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Fans are wondering what Sunny Deol is going to offer after his dream comeback. The actor is also committed to satisfy his fans and promised to do more action films in a promotional event

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sunny Deol is toying up with multiple scripts from top filmmakers for his next film. And now, it seems the actor has finalized his immediate next

The Offers

Image credit: Tina Dehal 

Teaming Up With Aamir Khan

Image: IMDb 

According to the reports, Sunny Deol is all set to team up with Aamir Khan on an action film. The yet-untitled Sunny Deol starrer will be produced by Aamir Khan Productions 

 The Director

Image: IMDb 

Reportedly, Aamir Khan has a two-film deal with director Rajkumar Santoshi. One of them will star Aamir Khan in the lead while the other will be headlined by Sunny Deol

Latest Update

Image: IMDb 

Aamir, Santoshi, and Sunny had a long meeting recently and have arrived on the same page with regard to finances and shooting timelines

The 3-month marathon shooting is expected to begin in December/January. On calling it a wrap on the Sunny Deol film, Rajkumar Santoshi will begin his work on his next which has Aamir Khan in the lead role

Shooting

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

An official announcement on the same is expected to happen on the occasion of Sunny Deol's 66th birthday on October 19th

Announcement 

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Sunny Deol will be next seen in Baap, a mass action film. In addition, the actor is in talks with JP Dutta for Border 2, and Abbas Mustan for an action thriller among others 

Other Offers

Image: IMDb 

