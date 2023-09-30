Are Vijay & Rashmika reuniting for VD12?

After the success of Kushi, South Sensation Vijay Deverakonda is all set to return at the box office with his next film
The Arjun Reddy actor will next be collaborating with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri, in a film temporarily titled VD12
Earlier, it was reported that Dhamaka actress Sreeleela would be paired opposite Vijay Deverekonda for the film. However, things seem to be changed now
According to the latest reports, Sreeleela has stepped back from the project because of date issues. The actress is presently doing several big projects starring alongside top stars
Reportedly, Rashmika Mandanna is approached to star opposite Vijay Deverakonda in VD 12
Although, it is yet not confirmed whether Rashmika has signed the project or not if it gets materialized then it will mark her third collaboration with Deverakonda after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade
VD12 is the 4th directorial by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film is touted to have Vijay Deverakonda play the role of a police officer or an anonymous spy for the first time on screen
Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya are producing the film. Sithara Entertainment is presenting it
After his 12th film with Gowtam Tinnanuri, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for an untitled project with Parasuram Petla starring Mrunal Thakur as the female lead
Rashmika will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Allu Arjun's much-awaited, Pushpa 2. She has also bagged Chhava opposite Vicky Kaushal