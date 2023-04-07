APRIL 07, 2023
Aries-Leo: Biggest pet peeves of signs
They are known for being impatient people. So waiting in line or traffic can really annoy them
Aries
Taurus are stubborn and like to do things in their own sweet time. They don’t like it if they are timed to do a task
Taurus
Geminis are extroverts who love to talk. Their biggest pet peeve is someone interrupting them while they speak
Gemini
Cancers would never forget important dates. It annoys them a lot if somebody else does
Cancer
Leo
Leos get really mad if someone they know walks past them and doesn’t say hi
Virgo values cleanliness and hygiene a lot. Their biggest pet peeve is messy room, sink full of dishes or any form of mess
Virgo
Their symbol is a pair of scales which signifies fairness hence they hate it when people are being unfair in any manner
Libra
This is a private sign and dislikes it when people pry about their personal lives
Scorpio
They are a socially conscious sign and it irks them when people do not vote
Sagittarius
Capricorn love their finances and handle them very well but get easily annoyed when something goes wrong with their finances
Capricorn
