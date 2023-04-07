APRIL 07, 2023

Heading 3

Aries-Leo: Biggest pet peeves of signs

They are known for being impatient people. So waiting in line or traffic can really annoy them

Aries

Taurus are stubborn and like to do things in their own sweet time. They don’t like it if they are timed to do a task

Taurus

Geminis are extroverts who love to talk. Their biggest pet peeve is someone interrupting them while they speak

Gemini

Cancers would never forget important dates. It annoys them a lot if somebody else does

Cancer

Leo

Leos get really mad if someone they know walks past them and doesn’t say hi

Virgo values cleanliness and hygiene a lot. Their biggest pet peeve is messy room, sink full of dishes or any form of mess

Virgo

Their symbol is a pair of scales which signifies fairness hence they hate it when people are being unfair in any manner

Libra

This is a private sign and dislikes it when people pry about their personal lives

Scorpio

They are a socially conscious sign and it irks them when people do not vote

Sagittarius

Capricorn love their finances and handle them very well but get easily annoyed when something goes wrong with their finances

Capricorn

