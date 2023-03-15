MAR 15, 2023

Heading 3

Aries-Leo: Brutally honest Signs

Most Capricorns have a very hardwired practical brain. Lying is the last thing they want to do and so they are open, honest, and welcoming with those around them

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Capricorn

Source: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

A Sagittarius will hardly have the time to spin stories and will lay the truth right on your face. Being so straightforward sometimes ends up backfiring

Sagittarius

Just like Saggitarians, Scorpions have a habit of pulling off the band-aid in one go. They can sense it when someone is playing around with them

Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Scorpio

They are known for their balance despite being a bit indecisive. You will watch a Libra say whatever they have on their mind with zero hesitation when it matters the most

Source: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Libra

Source: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Virgo

Virgos do not like to complicate things and overshare the truth. Although, they can lie for a loved one because they care too much

They are symbolized by the lion itself and do not fear anything. They can prove to be brutally honest when asked to

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Leo

The closer bond you share with a Cancer the more open they will be to you. They value honesty a lot in a relationship

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Cancer

This sign has no problem speaking out the truth. They do not believe in biting their tongue and speak whatever they want to

Source: Lara Dutta Instagram

Aries

They only like to tell the truth when specifically asked to. This sign hates confrontation but would not shy away from honesty when required

Source: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Aquarius 

This earth sign is rooted in stability and might lie to avoid shaking the boat. They have the best intentions in their heart but sometimes can make a goof-up

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Taurus

