MAR 15, 2023
Aries-Leo: Brutally honest Signs
Most Capricorns have a very hardwired practical brain. Lying is the last thing they want to do and so they are open, honest, and welcoming with those around them
Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Capricorn
Source: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
A Sagittarius will hardly have the time to spin stories and will lay the truth right on your face. Being so straightforward sometimes ends up backfiring
Sagittarius
Just like Saggitarians, Scorpions have a habit of pulling off the band-aid in one go. They can sense it when someone is playing around with them
Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Scorpio
They are known for their balance despite being a bit indecisive. You will watch a Libra say whatever they have on their mind with zero hesitation when it matters the most
Source: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Libra
Source: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Virgo
Virgos do not like to complicate things and overshare the truth. Although, they can lie for a loved one because they care too much
They are symbolized by the lion itself and do not fear anything. They can prove to be brutally honest when asked to
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Leo
The closer bond you share with a Cancer the more open they will be to you. They value honesty a lot in a relationship
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Cancer
This sign has no problem speaking out the truth. They do not believe in biting their tongue and speak whatever they want to
Source: Lara Dutta Instagram
Aries
They only like to tell the truth when specifically asked to. This sign hates confrontation but would not shy away from honesty when required
Source: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Aquarius
This earth sign is rooted in stability and might lie to avoid shaking the boat. They have the best intentions in their heart but sometimes can make a goof-up
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Taurus
