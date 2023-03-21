MAR 21, 2023
Aries-leo: funniest zodiac signs
Self-deprecating humor is their way of making people laugh but it can lead to an uncomfortable silence if people don’t get it
Cancer
Aquarians enjoy the humor of others and tend to close themselves off in social situations
Aquarius
They have a laid-back and low-key sense of humor. You will see them whispering something funny to the closest person to them
Taurus
Virgos are kings of sarcasm and their self-deprecating style of humor. Hence, their humor is only appreciated when the people in the room get it
Virgo
Scorpio
Scorpios can be funny according to their mood. If they are in a good mood, they might end up being the Centre of attraction, if not they make themselves private
Leos fear no one and find themselves at the center of the stage, making everyone laugh in the process
Leo
This extroverted Zodiac sign knows how to be funny and have a goofy, light sense of humor which everyone appreciates
Aries
They love to make people laugh and are considered one of the funniest signs
Libra
Geminis can be sarcastic, light-hearted, and have a rare ability to poke fun
Gemini
They are considered the funniest Zodiac Sign due to their witty responses. They are fantastic story tellers who can make the whole room laugh and roll on the floor
Sagittarius
