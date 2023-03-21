Heading 3

Arjun Gupta 

Entertainment 

MAR 21, 2023

Aries-leo: funniest zodiac signs

Self-deprecating humor is their way of making people laugh but it can lead to an uncomfortable silence if people don’t get it

Source: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Cancer

Source: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Aquarians enjoy the humor of others and tend to close themselves off in social situations

Aquarius

They have a laid-back and low-key sense of humor. You will see them whispering something funny to the closest person to them

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Taurus

Virgos are kings of sarcasm and their self-deprecating style of humor. Hence, their humor is only appreciated when the people in the room get it

Source: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Virgo

Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Scorpio

Scorpios can be funny according to their mood. If they are in a good mood, they might end up being the Centre of attraction, if not they make themselves private

Leos fear no one and find themselves at the center of the stage, making everyone laugh in the process 

Source: Malavika Mohanan

Leo

This extroverted Zodiac sign knows how to be funny and have a goofy, light sense of humor which everyone appreciates

Source: Vikrant Massey Instagram

Aries 

They love to make people laugh and are considered one of the funniest signs

Source: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Libra

Geminis can be sarcastic, light-hearted, and have a rare ability to poke fun

Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Gemini

They are considered the funniest Zodiac Sign due to their witty responses. They are fantastic story tellers who can make the whole room laugh and roll on the floor

Source: Yami Gautam Instagram

Sagittarius 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here