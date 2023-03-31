MAR 31, 2023
Aries-Libra: Signs Who Are Immature
Aries can often find themselves on the receiving end of the phrase “You're so childish.” The star sign is reckless, impulsive and quick to anger. They are easily bored and have the attention span of a baby
Aries
This sign has a reputation for being childish and stubborn, and they'll refuse to do anything they don't want to, much like an immature little kid
Taurus
Libras tend to throw their little hissy fits of immaturity when they go out of their way to show how wrong someone else is for liking something they themselves don't like
Libra
Gemini likes to play the passive-aggressive card when it comes to immaturity
Gemini
Sagittarius
Sagittarius sometimes forgets there's a real life they need to live and bursting into Insane and immature antics isn't always appreciated
Even though Pisceans are generally clever, they do act very immature when they do not get what they want
Pisces
They are very vulnerable and their behaviour can often lead to immature reactions. They are infamous for holding grudges
Cancer
They can easily become quite childish and petty if they are not getting the amount of love, respect, and attention that they need and want
Leo
Capricorn is considered to be Immature. People under this sign are prone to dwelling in their negative emotions and often succumb to mood swings
Capricorn
Aquarius individuals are considered to be immature. They tend to feel or appear removed from the world around them
Aquarius
