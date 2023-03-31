Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Lifestyle 

MAR 31, 2023

Aries-Libra: Signs Who Are Immature 

Aries can often find themselves on the receiving end of the phrase “You're so childish.” The star sign is reckless, impulsive and quick to anger. They are easily bored and have the attention span of a baby

Aries 

This sign has a reputation for being childish and stubborn, and they'll refuse to do anything they don't want to, much like an immature little kid

Taurus

Libras tend to throw their little hissy fits of immaturity when they go out of their way to show how wrong someone else is for liking something they themselves don't like

Libra 

Gemini likes to play the passive-aggressive card when it comes to immaturity

Gemini 

Sagittarius 

Sagittarius sometimes forgets there's a real life they need to live and bursting into Insane and immature antics isn't always appreciated

Even though Pisceans are generally clever, they do act very immature when they do not get what they want

Pisces 

They are very vulnerable and their behaviour can often lead to immature reactions. They are infamous for holding grudges

Cancer 

They can easily become quite childish and petty if they are not getting the amount of love, respect, and attention that they need and want

Leo

Capricorn is considered to be Immature. People under this sign are prone to dwelling in their negative emotions and often succumb to mood swings

Capricorn 

Aquarius individuals are considered to be immature. They tend to feel or appear removed from the world around them

Aquarius

