Aries-Pisces: Best K-drama Second Leads
Aries are competitive and bold nature would find a perfect match in Guk-doo from Strong Woman Do Bong-soon - a passionate, confident, and justice-driven detective
Aries
Source: JTBC
Taurus
Source: SBS
Taurus signs hardworking and grounded nature gets drawn to the loyal and dedicated secretary Cha Sung-hoon from Business Proposal
Gemini individuals are known for their wit and outgoing nature and would be captivated by Gu Seung Joon from Crash Landing on You
Gemini
Source: tvN
Cancer individuals feel solace in the warm-hearted and loving YouTube chef Yang Do Hyeok from Nevertheless
Cancer
Source: JTBC
Leos would be fascinated by the ambitious and magnetic TV producer-director Ji Seong-hyun from Hometown Cha Cha Cha
Leo
Source: tvN
Virgos are likely to connect with the practical and kind Master Sergeant Seo Dae Young from Descendants Of The Sun
Virgo
Source: KBS
Libras are attracted to kind, charismatic, and intelligent individuals like Ji Seo Joon from Romance Is A Bonus Book, seeking balance
Libra
Source: tvN
Scorpios would be attracted to the handsome, introverted, yet kind and dedicated grim reaper from Guardian: The Lonely and Great God
Scorpios
Source: tvN
Sagittarius are enchanted by the lively and caring senior feature editor Kim Shin-hyuk from She Was Pretty
Sagittarius
Source: MBC
Aquarians would be captivated by the intellectual and charismatic painter Kim Yoon-sung from Love In The Moonlight
Capricorn
Source: KBS2
Pisces would find Prince Wang Wook from Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo captivating with his gentle and caring nature
Pisces
Source: SBS