 Sugandha Srivastava

july 13, 2023

Entertainment

Aries-Pisces: Best K-drama Second Leads 

Aries are competitive and bold nature would find a perfect match in Guk-doo from Strong Woman Do Bong-soon - a passionate, confident, and justice-driven detective

Aries

Source: JTBC

Taurus

Source: SBS

Taurus signs hardworking and grounded nature gets drawn to the loyal and dedicated secretary Cha Sung-hoon from Business Proposal

Gemini individuals are known for their wit and outgoing nature and would be captivated by Gu Seung Joon from Crash Landing on You

Gemini

Source: tvN

Cancer individuals feel solace in the warm-hearted and loving YouTube chef Yang Do Hyeok from Nevertheless

Cancer

Source: JTBC

Leos would be fascinated by the ambitious and magnetic TV producer-director Ji Seong-hyun from Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Leo

Source: tvN

Virgos are likely to connect with the practical and kind Master Sergeant Seo Dae Young from Descendants Of The Sun

Virgo

Source: KBS

Libras are attracted to kind, charismatic, and intelligent individuals like Ji Seo Joon from Romance Is A Bonus Book, seeking balance

Libra

Source: tvN

Scorpios would be attracted to the handsome, introverted, yet kind and dedicated grim reaper from Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Scorpios

Source: tvN

Sagittarius are enchanted by the lively and caring senior feature editor Kim Shin-hyuk from She Was Pretty

Sagittarius

Source: MBC

Aquarians would be captivated by the intellectual and charismatic painter Kim Yoon-sung from Love In The Moonlight

Capricorn

Source: KBS2

Pisces would find Prince Wang Wook from Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo captivating with his gentle and caring nature

Pisces

Source: SBS

