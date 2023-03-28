MAR 28, 2023
Aries-Pisces: Zodiac signs lucky colors
Source: Rashmika Mandana Instagram
As the month of Aries Starts today, Red color is lucky for this fire sign. In addition to red, the other colours that can bring you success and good luck are yellow and white
Aries
Source: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
Taurus symbolizes the earth element and is ruled by Venus. Pink and white will continue to be your best colours throughout this year
Taurus
The best colours recommended for Geminis are green and yellow
Source: Shipa Shetty's Instagram
Gemini
Cancer born individuals will find silver, white, and lemon yellow and red to be their best colours in 2023
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Cancer
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Leo
Individuals with Leo as their zodiac sign will find gold and orange to be their best colours in 2023
Being ruled by Mercury, Virgo symbolizes earth elements. Hence, just like Earth, green and blue are lucky colours for this sign
Source: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
Virgo
Libras are ruled by Venus, the planet of love. White and orange are lucky colours for this sign
Source: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Libra
Scorpios can turn their missions in their favour by investing in colours like red, chocolate brown, orange and white
Source: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram
Scorpio
Aquarians can choose purple and light blue colours as much as possible to attract abundance
Source: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram
Aquarius
Orange and dark yellow will prove lucky for Sagittarians which will surely turn destiny in your favour
Source: Yami Gautam Instagram
Sagittarius
Go for dark colours like black, dark green and brown to get luck on your side
Source: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Capricorn
As a Piscean, invest in orange and yellow colour to land on favorable results in your ventures
Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Pisces
