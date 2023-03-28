Heading 3

MAR 28, 2023

Aries-Pisces: Zodiac signs lucky colors

Source: Rashmika Mandana Instagram 

As the month of Aries Starts today, Red color is lucky for this fire sign. In addition to red, the other colours that can bring you success and good luck are yellow and white

Aries 

Source: Varun Dhawan's Instagram

Taurus symbolizes the earth element and is ruled by Venus. Pink and white will continue to be your best colours throughout this year

Taurus

The best colours recommended for Geminis are green and yellow

 Source: Shipa Shetty's Instagram 

Gemini 

Cancer born individuals will find silver, white, and lemon yellow and red to be their best colours in 2023

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Cancer

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Leo

Individuals with Leo as their zodiac sign will find gold and orange to be their best colours in 2023

Being ruled by Mercury, Virgo symbolizes earth elements. Hence, just like Earth, green and blue are lucky colours for this sign

Source: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram 

Virgo

Libras are ruled by Venus, the planet of love. White and orange are lucky colours for this sign

Source: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Libra

Scorpios can turn their missions in their favour by investing in colours like red, chocolate brown, orange and white

Source: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Scorpio

Aquarians can choose purple and light blue colours as much as possible to attract abundance

Source: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Aquarius

Orange and dark yellow will prove lucky for Sagittarians which will surely turn destiny in your favour

Source: Yami Gautam Instagram 

Sagittarius

Go for dark colours like black, dark green and brown to get luck on your side

Source: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Capricorn

As a Piscean, invest in orange and yellow colour to land on favorable results in your ventures

Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Pisces

