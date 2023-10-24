A few days back, Salman Khan surprised everyone with his tweet. While announcing the first song of Tiger 3, the actor mentioned that it will be the first song of Arijit Singh for him
Surprise tweet
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Fans are elated that finally the cold war between the two is over now. But what has happened? Here's what you need to know
End of cold war
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Back in 2013, when Arijit Singh was announced as the winner of Best Playback Singer at IIFA Awards night, Salman Khan was the host. They both pulled each other's leg on the stage while joking
The Award Night
Image: Arijit Singh's Instagram
However, it was an apology letter that shook the showbiz in 2016. Reportedly, Arijit Singh posted an apology letter to Salman Khan on his social media mentioning that he always adored him and never intended to offend him at the Award night
Apology letter
Image: Arijit Singh's Instagram
The song was reported to be Jag Ghoomiya which was an instant chartbuster after its release. It was sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Later, Salman released his version too
Jag Ghoomiya
Video: YRF's Instagram
The apology letter came out as a hot potato in the industry and media reports started buzzing about the Sultan song which was first meant to sing by Arijit but he was reportedly ousted from the project because of Salman Khan
Sultan song
Image: IMDb
Since then, there was a genuine wait among the fans to see their collaboration one day. And now, everything seems to be solved between the two
Tussle solved
Video: Arijit Singh's Instagram
Titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, the new groovy number from Tiger 3 became the first ever song of Arijit Singh featured on Salman Khan
Tiger 3
Video: YRF's Instagram
Apart from this dance number, Arijit Singh has also sung a romantic track of Tiger 3 featuring on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif
A romantic track
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Tiger 3 is releasing in theaters on November 12, 2023. It is one of the most hyped films of the year