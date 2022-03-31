Entertainment

 Akshat Sundrani

MAR 31, 2022

Arjun Bijlani & Neha’s love story

First meet

Image: Neha Swami Bijlani Instagram

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani met at a party before Arjun had made a name for himself in the entertainment industry

When Arjun first met her at the party, he fell in love with her. They met through a mutual friend. Arjun was immediately smitten by Neha's beauty, but it was her simplicity that won Arjun's heart

Image: Neha Swami Bijlani Instagram

Love at first sight

Arjun went down on his knees in front of the lady to profess his love. Neha took her time saying yes, and the two began dating

The proposal

Image: Neha Swami Bijlani Instagram

After an eight-year courtship, the couple has chosen to take their love to the next level

Video: Neha Swami Bijlani Instagram

Taking relationship to a next level

Marriage

Image: Neha Swami Bijlani Instagram

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami tied the knot on May 19, 2013, and exchanged wedding vows for the rest of their lives

Image: Neha Swami Bijlani Instagram

On January 21st, 2015, the couple had the best day of their lives as they welcomed their baby boy, whom they named Ayaan

Blessed with a son

Image: Neha Swami Bijlani Instagram

Arjun and Neha share a beautiful chemistry and give major couple goals

Beautiful chemistry

Image: Neha Swami Bijlani Instagram

The couple never shies away from expressing their love for one another on social media, and they often share pictures of themselves together

PDA

