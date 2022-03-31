Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 31, 2022
Heading 3
Arjun Bijlani & Neha’s love story
First meet
Image: Neha Swami Bijlani Instagram
Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani met at a party before Arjun had made a name for himself in the entertainment industry
When Arjun first met her at the party, he fell in love with her. They met through a mutual friend. Arjun was immediately smitten by Neha's beauty, but it was her simplicity that won Arjun's heart
Image: Neha Swami Bijlani Instagram
Love at first sight
Arjun went down on his knees in front of the lady to profess his love. Neha took her time saying yes, and the two began dating
The proposal
Image: Neha Swami Bijlani Instagram
After an eight-year courtship, the couple has chosen to take their love to the next level
Video: Neha Swami Bijlani Instagram
Taking relationship to a next level
Marriage
Image: Neha Swami Bijlani Instagram
Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami tied the knot on May 19, 2013, and exchanged wedding vows for the rest of their lives
Image: Neha Swami Bijlani Instagram
On January 21st, 2015, the couple had the best day of their lives as they welcomed their baby boy, whom they named Ayaan
Blessed with a son
Image: Neha Swami Bijlani Instagram
Arjun and Neha share a beautiful chemistry and give major couple goals
Beautiful chemistry
Image: Neha Swami Bijlani Instagram
The couple never shies away from expressing their love for one another on social media, and they often share pictures of themselves together
PDA
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sunny Leone’s Maldives vacay