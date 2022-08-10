Heading 3
Arjun Bijlani & Neha Swami’s mushy PICS
Pramila Mandal
AUGUST 11, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami are among the most adored pair in the showbiz world. The two never miss a chance to express their immense love publicly
Perfect together
Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Arjun and Neha tied the knot on 20 May 2013 and even after so many years of their marriage the romance between the two is still alive and it is always visible through their Instagram posts
Madly in love
Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
This adorable couple always manages to steal some time from their hectic schedule and are often spotted going on small dates
Movie date
Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
It is rightly said that an essential part of being a cute couple is dressing like one! Here, Arjun and Neha prove to be the most stylish pair as they twin in white shirts and blue denim.
Twinning and winning
Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
The two often share a glimpse of their fun camaraderie and banter and define what a perfect relationship should look like
Partners in fun
Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Take a look at them lost in love and shelling out some major couple goals. This picture of Arjun and Neha surely melted many hearts
Lost in each other
Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Arjun and Neha often jet off to exotic locations with their son Ayaan and enjoy every day of their married life
Creating memories
Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Here, both are undoubtedly raising the bar of PDA with this cute cuddling picture and we have no complaints!
Cute cuddles
Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Aren’t they defining the ultimate meaning of romance? Time and again, Arjun and Neha have been painting the town with their love
Capturing moments
Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Arjun and Neha are completely head over heels in love with each other and there is no doubt that they are the most powerful couple in the entertainment industry
All smiles
