Heading 3

Arjun Bijlani & Neha Swami’s mushy PICS

Pramila Mandal

AUGUST 11, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami are among the most adored pair in the showbiz world. The two never miss a chance to express their immense love publicly

    Perfect together

Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun and Neha tied the knot on 20 May 2013 and even after so many years of their marriage the romance between the two is still alive and it is always visible through their Instagram posts

    Madly in love

Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

This adorable couple always manages to steal some time from their hectic schedule and are often spotted going on small dates

   Movie date

Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

It is rightly said that an essential part of being a cute couple is dressing like one! Here, Arjun and Neha prove to be the most stylish pair as they twin in white shirts and blue denim.

   Twinning and winning

Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

The two often share a glimpse of their fun camaraderie and banter and define what a perfect relationship should look like

    Partners in fun

Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Take a look at them lost in love and shelling out some major couple goals. This picture of Arjun and Neha surely melted many hearts

   Lost in each other

Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun and Neha often jet off to exotic locations with their son Ayaan and enjoy every day of their married life

   Creating memories

Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Here, both are undoubtedly raising the bar of PDA with this cute cuddling picture and we have no complaints!

    Cute cuddles

Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Aren’t they defining the ultimate meaning of romance? Time and again, Arjun and Neha have been painting the town with their love

  Capturing moments

Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun and Neha are completely head over heels in love with each other and there is no doubt that they are the most powerful couple in the entertainment industry

   All smiles

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Dheeraj Dhoopar & Vinny's romantic pics

Click Here