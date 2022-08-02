Heading 3

Arjun Bijlani’s casual looks

Arushi Srivastava

AUGUST 02, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Ravivaar With Star Parivaar host sported a casual black t-shirt with matching shorts as he enjoyed his trip to Dubai

 Black t-shirt and shorts look

Image source- Arjun Bijlani instagram

The actor looks fashionable and relaxed as he sips his coffee in an open air café. He donned a bright yellow t-shirt and green pants for this outing

  Bright yellow

Image source- Arjun Bijlani instagram

Arjun Bijlani looks smart in this blue casual t-shirt and white shorts

  Blue t-shirt and shorts

Image source- Arjun Bijlani instagram

The Naagin actor is seen having fun in his vanity van in this white shirt and blue distressed denims

   White shirt and denims

Image source- Arjun Bijlani instagram

Arjun Bijlani looks like his teenage self as he poses in white t-shirt and pink cotton pants. The shirt and boat cap add oomph to his look

  Casual t-shirt with              pink cotton trousers

Image source- Arjun Bijlani instagram

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actor enjoys the warmth of the sunlight as he takes a walk with his wife. The sweatshirt and blue denims is apt for a stroll in the city

 Sweatshirt and denims

Image source- Arjun Bijlani instagram

The actor is seen in a colourful printed shirt with white shorts and sports shoes. He wore this outfit at Mouni Roy’s post wedding party

 Printed shirt and   beach shorts

Image source- Arjun Bijlani instagram

Smart Jodi fame looks stunning in a linen shirt and blue denims. The actor looks stylish in white sport shoes and watch

  Peach shirt and denims

Image source- Arjun Bijlani instagram

The actor flaunts a rogue look with black t-shirt and denims. He paired it with black sunglasses and a white jacket

  Black t-shirt and denims

Image source- Arjun Bijlani instagram

While the brown tee paired with the checkered shirt looks cool, it is Arjun’s smile that steals the limelight here

  Checkered shirt

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora’s mushy PICS

Click Here