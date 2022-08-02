Heading 3
Arjun Bijlani’s casual looks
Arushi Srivastava
AUGUST 02, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Ravivaar With Star Parivaar host sported a casual black t-shirt with matching shorts as he enjoyed his trip to Dubai
Black t-shirt and shorts look
Image source- Arjun Bijlani instagram
The actor looks fashionable and relaxed as he sips his coffee in an open air café. He donned a bright yellow t-shirt and green pants for this outing
Bright yellow
Image source- Arjun Bijlani instagram
Arjun Bijlani looks smart in this blue casual t-shirt and white shorts
Blue t-shirt and shorts
Image source- Arjun Bijlani instagram
The Naagin actor is seen having fun in his vanity van in this white shirt and blue distressed denims
White shirt and denims
Image source- Arjun Bijlani instagram
Arjun Bijlani looks like his teenage self as he poses in white t-shirt and pink cotton pants. The shirt and boat cap add oomph to his look
Casual t-shirt with pink cotton trousers
Image source- Arjun Bijlani instagram
Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actor enjoys the warmth of the sunlight as he takes a walk with his wife. The sweatshirt and blue denims is apt for a stroll in the city
Sweatshirt and denims
Image source- Arjun Bijlani instagram
The actor is seen in a colourful printed shirt with white shorts and sports shoes. He wore this outfit at Mouni Roy’s post wedding party
Printed shirt and beach shorts
Image source- Arjun Bijlani instagram
Smart Jodi fame looks stunning in a linen shirt and blue denims. The actor looks stylish in white sport shoes and watch
Peach shirt and denims
Image source- Arjun Bijlani instagram
The actor flaunts a rogue look with black t-shirt and denims. He paired it with black sunglasses and a white jacket
Black t-shirt and denims
Image source- Arjun Bijlani instagram
While the brown tee paired with the checkered shirt looks cool, it is Arjun’s smile that steals the limelight here
Checkered shirt
