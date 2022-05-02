Entertainment

 Saloni Arora 

MAY 02, 2022

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula’s home tour 

Lavish living room 

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

A lavish living area with a mixture of patterns and bold colours. It also has some contemporary touches

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

The corridor at the Kapoor siblings’ home is covered with family and friends’ photographs

Personalised corridor

Arjun Kapoor’s bedroom features an iron rack in a corner full of knick-knacks

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun’s bedroom

Even actor’s pup has a favourite place in the house and to no surprise, it is Arjun’s cozy bed

Maximus’ favourite spot

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

The dressing area in Arjun and Anshula’s home is the most eye-catchy corner. It has a brick wall and an upside-down bicycle installation that elevates the room

Eye-catchy dressing area

Image: Anshula Kapoor Instagram

Anshula and Arjun’s home also has a dedicated place for their mother Mona

Special corner for their mother

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Anshula has the cutest room in the house which also features interesting family pictures

Anshula’s cozy bedroom

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

The siblings’ balcony is plush and cozy. It is the best place in the house to spend quality time at

Balcony with a view

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun’s wardrobe area has his best designer clothes, a comforter in one corner, and a rack full of his games

Wardrobe with a twist

Image: Anshula Kapoor Instagram

The siblings love PlayStation. They have dedicated one corner of their house for the gaming zone where they enjoy with their friends

Gaming Zone

