Entertainment
Saloni Arora
MAY 02, 2022
Arjun Kapoor and Anshula’s home tour
Lavish living room
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
A lavish living area with a mixture of patterns and bold colours. It also has some contemporary touches
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
The corridor at the Kapoor siblings’ home is covered with family and friends’ photographs
Personalised corridor
Arjun Kapoor’s bedroom features an iron rack in a corner full of knick-knacks
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun’s bedroom
Even actor’s pup has a favourite place in the house and to no surprise, it is Arjun’s cozy bed
Maximus’ favourite spot
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
The dressing area in Arjun and Anshula’s home is the most eye-catchy corner. It has a brick wall and an upside-down bicycle installation that elevates the room
Eye-catchy dressing area
Image: Anshula Kapoor Instagram
Anshula and Arjun’s home also has a dedicated place for their mother Mona
Special corner for their mother
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Anshula has the cutest room in the house which also features interesting family pictures
Anshula’s cozy bedroom
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
The siblings’ balcony is plush and cozy. It is the best place in the house to spend quality time at
Balcony with a view
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun’s wardrobe area has his best designer clothes, a comforter in one corner, and a rack full of his games
Wardrobe with a twist
Image: Anshula Kapoor Instagram
The siblings love PlayStation. They have dedicated one corner of their house for the gaming zone where they enjoy with their friends
Gaming Zone
