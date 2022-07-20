Heading 3

Arjun Kapoor & Anshula’s cute pics

Pinkvilla Desk

JULY 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

This cute throwback pic had young Arjun holding little Anshula in his arms and his smile spoke volumes about how happy he is to have a baby sister.

Holding little Anshula

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

This pic has Arjun and Anshula posing in style for the camera as they held each other close.

Stylish siblings

Image: Anshula Kapoor Instagram

Arjun and Anshula were seen twinning in a light olive green jacket and white t-shirt and their flawless smiles won hearts.

Twinning and winning

Image: Anshula Kapoor Instagram

Another blast from the past has Arjun looking after his baby sister. Cute, isn’t it?

Being a doting brother

Image: Anshula Kapoor Instagram

Anshula was seen hugging her elder brother and it was proof that she has his back through thick and thin.

Having Arjun’s back

Image: Karishma Karamchandani

The Kapoor siblings were dishing out major ethnic vibes in this pic. Anushka looked stunning in her red lehenga while Arjun made a statement in a blue kurta and white pyjama.

Ethnic vibes

Image: Anshula Kapoor Instagram

Arjun and Anshula were seen spending some quality time with their pet dog Maximus.

Never a dull moment together

Image: Anshula Kapoor Instagram

This childhood pic had Arjun and Anshula enjoying a ride together.

Enjoying a ride together

Arjun and Anshula were seen shaking a leg on JugJugg Jeeyo’s popular track The Punjaabban song.

Grooving together

Video: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

As Arjun and Anshula often share heartfelt posts for their late mother, this perfect family pic will make you go aww.

Mommy love

