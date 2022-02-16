Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 16, 2022

 Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora’s bond

Heading 3

Vocal love

Arjun and Malaika have been quite vocal about their whirlwind romance since they began dating

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

The couple never hesitates to show their affection in public and frequently draws all eyes on them when they step out together 

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

PDA

Arjun and Malaika often share mushy pictures on social media, which leave people awestruck

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Social Media

The couple embarked on several vacations together, here is a glimpse from their Maldives vacay

Video: Malaika Arora Instagram

Travel escapades

Arjun and Malaika are a stylish pair who are often in the limelight for their fashion choices

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Stylish duo

It's a saying that a couple that works out together stays together and the duo is proving it in style

Video: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Workout partners

In the midst of breakup rumours, Arjun slammed the trolls in style in a post captioned ''Ain't no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people.  Love y'all

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Support system

The couple share a sizzling chemistry and often paint the town pink with their love

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Sizzling chemistry

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Finest performances of Rana Daggubati

Click Here