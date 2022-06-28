Heading 3

Arjun Kapoor & Malaika's Paris vacation

Anjali Sinha

JUNE 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

This dreamy photo of Arjun and Malaika in front of Effiel Tower is magical

What a pic

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun exuded charm in a beard look. He sat beneath the sky and ‘looked ahead’!

Solos are necessity

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Arjun and Malaika twinned in white for the actor’s 37th birthday and looked adorable together

Twinning is winning

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

On his birthday, Arjun remembered his mother and shared a photo of looking at the sky. No brownie points for guessing who clicked this snap

To Arjun’s Maa

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

They never fail to give major couple goals and it is safe to say that social media PDA is their thing now!

Always together

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika shared her main man’s photo as they went for a dinner date in Paris

Hello handsome

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

This video has all of our heart! Look at the way Malaika wishes her beau

So cute

We cannot decide where to look at the delicious burger or hottie Arjun! You decide

Birthday done right

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika eating french fries in this click is making all of us crave fries and go on a vacay

Food is bae

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Find someone who treats you like Arjun treats his ladylove

You have my heart

