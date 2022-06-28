Heading 3
Arjun Kapoor & Malaika's Paris vacation
Anjali Sinha
JUNE 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
This dreamy photo of Arjun and Malaika in front of Effiel Tower is magical
What a pic
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun exuded charm in a beard look. He sat beneath the sky and ‘looked ahead’!
Solos are necessity
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Arjun and Malaika twinned in white for the actor’s 37th birthday and looked adorable together
Twinning is winning
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
On his birthday, Arjun remembered his mother and shared a photo of looking at the sky. No brownie points for guessing who clicked this snap
To Arjun’s Maa
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
They never fail to give major couple goals and it is safe to say that social media PDA is their thing now!
Always together
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika shared her main man’s photo as they went for a dinner date in Paris
Hello handsome
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
This video has all of our heart! Look at the way Malaika wishes her beau
So cute
We cannot decide where to look at the delicious burger or hottie Arjun! You decide
Birthday done right
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika eating french fries in this click is making all of us crave fries and go on a vacay
Food is bae
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Find someone who treats you like Arjun treats his ladylove
You have my heart
