Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

Arjun Kapoor-Ranveer Singh to reunite

Arjun Kapoor is set to play the menacing villain in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, reuniting with Ranveer Singh after Gunday

Arjun Kapoor joins Singham Again

Image source- arjunkapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh reunite after a decade, creating cinematic magic once again in Singham Again

Image source- IMDb

Gunday to Singham Again

On Valentine’s Day, Arjun Kapoor was introduced as the villain in Singham Again, creating excitement among fans

Image source- arjunkapoor

Valentine’s Day Revelation

Arjun shared a first look with a wicked smile and blood-smeared face, giving a glimpse of his negative role

 Arjun Kapoor's Menacing Avatar

Image source- arjunkapoor

Arjun and Ranveer challenge each other in impactful photos, building anticipation for their on-screen clash

Arjun-Ranveer Face-off

Image source- arjunkapoor

Arjun expresses excitement to be part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, promising mayhem in Singham Again

Arjun's Excitement

Image source- arjunkapoor

Ranveer shares Arjun's first look on Instagram, calling him 'MY BABA BADDEST !!!’

Ranveer Welcomes Arjun

Image source-ranveersingh

Singham Again brings together an ensemble cast  Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, alongwith Arjun Kapoor

Other cast

Image source- itsrohitshetty

This upcoming action film is directed by Rohit Shetty ensuring impressive experience

Director

Image source- itsrohitshetty

Singham Again Overview

Image source- itsrohitshetty

Singham Again will be another cop universe blockbuster and confirmed to feature Lady Singham

