Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 16, 2024
Arjun Kapoor-Ranveer Singh to reunite
Arjun Kapoor is set to play the menacing villain in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, reuniting with Ranveer Singh after Gunday
Arjun Kapoor joins Singham Again
Image source- arjunkapoor
Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh reunite after a decade, creating cinematic magic once again in Singham Again
Image source- IMDb
Gunday to Singham Again
On Valentine’s Day, Arjun Kapoor was introduced as the villain in Singham Again, creating excitement among fans
Image source- arjunkapoor
Valentine’s Day Revelation
Arjun shared a first look with a wicked smile and blood-smeared face, giving a glimpse of his negative role
Arjun Kapoor's Menacing Avatar
Image source- arjunkapoor
Arjun and Ranveer challenge each other in impactful photos, building anticipation for their on-screen clash
Arjun-Ranveer Face-off
Image source- arjunkapoor
Arjun expresses excitement to be part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, promising mayhem in Singham Again
Arjun's Excitement
Image source- arjunkapoor
Ranveer shares Arjun's first look on Instagram, calling him 'MY BABA BADDEST !!!’
Ranveer Welcomes Arjun
Image source-ranveersingh
Singham Again brings together an ensemble cast Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, alongwith Arjun Kapoor
Other cast
Image source- itsrohitshetty
This upcoming action film is directed by Rohit Shetty ensuring impressive experience
Director
Image source- itsrohitshetty
Singham Again Overview
Image source- itsrohitshetty
Singham Again will be another cop universe blockbuster and confirmed to feature Lady Singham
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.