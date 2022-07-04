Heading 3
Arjun Kapoor’s bond with his sisters
Ranpreet Kaur
JULY 04, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun and Anshula were all smiles as they held each other and posed for the camera
All smiles
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Can’t miss out on Arjun’s goofy pout and Shanaya’s stern look in this cute pic
Being goofy
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun was seen hugging Sonam Kapoor in this beautiful pic which spoke volumes about their bond
Hugs and smiles
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
This throwback pic featured little Arjun holding his baby sister Anshula
Holding little Anshula
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun and Janhvi had won hearts when they had appeared on Koffee With Karan season 6. In this selfie with Karan Johar, the brother-sister duo looked stylish
Stylish brother-sister
Image: Karishma Karamchandani
Arjun and Anshula gave ethnic vibes as he wore a blue kurta and pyjama, while Anshula wore a red outfit
Ethnic Vibes
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
The actor shared a pic from one of his family vacations in which he posed with Sonam and Shanaya
Vacation Time
Arjun was seen kissing his baby sister in this adorable pic and their unconditional love melt our hearts
Sibling love
Image: Anshula Kapoor Instagram
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Another blast from the past! This pic had young Arjun holding little Shanaya and looking cute
Cuteness overdose
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun looked dapper in a black outfit as he posed with Khushi, Janhvi, Anshula and Shanaya
With Kapoor sisters
