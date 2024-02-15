Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 15, 2024
Arjun Kapoor to play villain in Singham 3
Arjun Kapoor is going through a rough patch as his last few movies didn't succeed at the box office
Arjun Kapoor
Image: Arjun Kapoor's IG
However, the actor is now making huge comeback in 2024 with his menacing avatar
Image: Arjun Kapoor's IG
Comeback
Arjun Kapoor is playing the main antagonist in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again
Image: Ajay Devgn's IG
Singham Again
The makers have released first look of Arjun Kapoor and introduced him as the ‘Shaitaan’
First Look
Image: Arjun Kapoor's IG
Arjun looks ruthless and menacing while holding a weapon soaked with blood. In another picture, he faces Ranveer Singh giving him a killer gaze
How's the look?
Image: Arjun Kapoor's IG
Singham Again is the third installment of Rohit Shetty’s much-loved cop franchise Singham
Threequel
Image: Ajay Devgn's IG
The movie stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. Ranveer Singh is doing an extended cameo while Jacky Shroff is playing one of the antagonists other than Arjun Kapoor
Star Cast
Image: Ajay Devgn's IG
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone will be seen in cameo roles
Cameos
Image: Ajay Devgn's IG
The mass-action cop drama is reportedly inspired by the story of Ramayana
Inspiration
Image: Ajay Devgn's IG
Release Date
Image: Ajay Devgn's IG
Singham Again is releasing in cinemas on Aug 15 classing with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2
