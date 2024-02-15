Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

Arjun Kapoor to play villain in Singham 3

Arjun Kapoor is going through a rough patch as his last few movies didn't succeed at the box office 

Arjun Kapoor

Image: Arjun Kapoor's IG

However, the actor is now making huge comeback in 2024 with his menacing avatar 

Image: Arjun Kapoor's IG

Comeback

Arjun Kapoor is playing the main antagonist in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again 

Image: Ajay Devgn's IG 

Singham Again

The makers have released first look of Arjun Kapoor and introduced him as the ‘Shaitaan’ 

First Look

Image: Arjun Kapoor's IG

Arjun looks ruthless and menacing while holding a weapon soaked with blood. In another picture, he faces Ranveer Singh giving him a killer gaze

How's the look?

Image: Arjun Kapoor's IG

Singham Again is the third installment of Rohit Shetty’s much-loved cop franchise Singham 

Threequel

Image: Ajay Devgn's IG

The movie stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. Ranveer Singh is doing an extended cameo while Jacky Shroff is playing one of the antagonists other than Arjun Kapoor

Star Cast

Image: Ajay Devgn's IG

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone will be seen in cameo roles 

Cameos

Image: Ajay Devgn's IG

The mass-action cop drama is reportedly inspired by the story of Ramayana

Inspiration

Image: Ajay Devgn's IG

Release Date

Image: Ajay Devgn's IG

Singham Again is releasing in cinemas on Aug 15 classing with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here