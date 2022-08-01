Heading 3
Arjun Kapoor's love for jackets
Prerna Verma
AUGUST 01, 2022
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun Kapoor looks dapper as he poses with an intense look for the camera in this jacket
The abstract print jacket
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
A black leather jacket can never go wrong over any attire and it looks fab on him
The black leather jacket
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun looks quite an eye candy wearing this dark brown jacket
The brown quadra jacket
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Look at Arjun slay in a stylish black jacket with pockets
The black stylish jacket
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
The winter jacket
Arjun is posing with Bhumi Pednekar in this picture in front of a snowy mountain as they shoot for their film The Lady Killer
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun can carry any damn jacket and this funky printed jacket is proof. He looks handsome posing in it
The funky printed jacket
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Not everyone has such a vast collection of jackets in their wardrobe. Arjun knows how to ace his jacket game and this doodle jacket is proof
The doodle jacket
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun nails every look and this is one of them
The beige simple jacket
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun and Anshula twin in this simple olive green jacket and we are loving this brother-sister duo
Twinning with sister
Video: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Take cues from Arjun Kapoor on how to nail your next party look
The partywear jacket
