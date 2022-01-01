Heading 3

Arjun Kapoor's

steal-worthy outfits

Anjali Sinha

SEPT 12, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Hello, handsome

Arjun added quirkiness to an all-black outfit with a statement jacket

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Orange alert

The actor donned a graphic orange shirt with black pants and made heads turn

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Rock ‘n’ Roll

Arjun is a fan of leather jackets and never misses a chance to wear them

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

What a poser

Arjun looks stunning in a basic blue shirt and black pants

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Oo la la

We love this semi-formal black and white look of Arjun

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Casual & Classy

The Ek Villain Returns actor looked classy in a white shirt!

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Kukkad Kamal Da

The actor looked stunning in black traditional attire as he posed for the photo

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun nails this yellow traditional look with his swag

Mr. Sunshine

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Suit up

The actor raised the temperature in this classic three-piece suit in blue colour with a formal white shirt

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Sweater weather

Arjun looks hot in a grey sweater with brown pants and boots

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Desi outfits to steal from Janhvi Kapoor

Click Here