Arjun Kapoor's
steal-worthy outfits
Anjali Sinha
SEPT 12, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Hello, handsome
Arjun added quirkiness to an all-black outfit with a statement jacket
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Orange alert
The actor donned a graphic orange shirt with black pants and made heads turn
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Rock ‘n’ Roll
Arjun is a fan of leather jackets and never misses a chance to wear them
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
What a poser
Arjun looks stunning in a basic blue shirt and black pants
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Oo la la
We love this semi-formal black and white look of Arjun
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Casual & Classy
The Ek Villain Returns actor looked classy in a white shirt!
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Kukkad Kamal Da
The actor looked stunning in black traditional attire as he posed for the photo
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun nails this yellow traditional look with his swag
Mr. Sunshine
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Suit up
The actor raised the temperature in this classic three-piece suit in blue colour with a formal white shirt
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Sweater weather
Arjun looks hot in a grey sweater with brown pants and boots
