Arjun & Malaika: The Glam Couple

Prerna Verma

JUNE 26, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika looks stunning in a blingy blazer and Arjun looks stylish in his funky abstract print shirt

Shine bright like a diamond

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika and Arjun look stylish even in their casual attire. Malaika wore white shorts and a bralette whereas Arjun wore a black tee and tracks

The Slayers!

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

How can a selfie be complete without a pout? Here these two are pouting in all glory

They like to pout

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

With just a smile on the face, everything can look so perfect. Look at these two smile, indeed they look so happy together

Smiling bright

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

There is never a dull moment when Arjun Kapoor is beside Malaika Arora, says the actress herself in her caption

Born posers

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Look at how cutely Arjun is holding Malaika in his arms

Black is the colour of the night

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun and Malaika pose with each other wearing sunglasses and are looking dapper

The mirror selfie King and Queen

Video: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Malaika is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and she makes sure to keep the fitness levels of her BF Arjun in place too

The couple that works out together, stays together

Arjun and Malaika look perfect in traditional wear and we cannot stop gushing over how cutely Arjun is looking at Mala

The way Arjun looks at Malaika

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Malaika and Arjun love each other a lot and this picture is proof

Kiss of love

