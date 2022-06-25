Heading 3
Arjun & Malaika: The Glam Couple
Prerna Verma
JUNE 26, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika looks stunning in a blingy blazer and Arjun looks stylish in his funky abstract print shirt
Shine bright like a diamond
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
How can a selfie be complete without a pout? Here these two are pouting in all glory
They like to pout
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
With just a smile on the face, everything can look so perfect. Look at these two smile, indeed they look so happy together
Smiling bright
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
There is never a dull moment when Arjun Kapoor is beside Malaika Arora, says the actress herself in her caption
Born posers
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Look at how cutely Arjun is holding Malaika in his arms
Black is the colour of the night
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun and Malaika pose with each other wearing sunglasses and are looking dapper
The mirror selfie King and Queen
Video: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Malaika is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and she makes sure to keep the fitness levels of her BF Arjun in place too
The couple that works out together, stays together
Arjun and Malaika look perfect in traditional wear and we cannot stop gushing over how cutely Arjun is looking at Mala
The way Arjun looks at Malaika
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Malaika and Arjun love each other a lot and this picture is proof
Kiss of love
