Arjun Rampal's moments with his kids
NOV 26, 2021
Former wife & Daughters
Arjun was married to former supermodel Mehr Jesia, with whom he has two gorgeous daughters, Mahikaa and Myra
(Source- Mehr Jesia Instagram)
Son
Later, he started dating model Gabriella Demetriades, and the couple were blessed with a son, Arik in 2019
(Source- Arjun Rampal Instagram)
Family time
Here the actor along with his beau and their son Arik look all smiles
(Source- Taras Taraporvala)
Father-daughter’s bond
Arjun's devotion to his daughters is inexplicable, and he refers to them as his blessings
(Source- Arjun Rampal Instagram)
Pure moment
This picture of Arik asleep on his dad's shoulder appears to be absolutely wholesome
(Source- Arjun Rampal Instagram)
Childhood picture
Here is a throwback picture of the actor and his daughters when they were adorable tiny tots
(Source- Arjun Rampal Instagram)
Daddy cool
Little Arik enjoyed a piggyback ride with his daddy during their trip to Budapest
(Source- Arjun Rampal Instagram)
Vacay
As they struck a pose on a beach vacation, the father-daughter trio seemed completely relaxed
(Source- Arjun Rampal Instagram)
Father’s love
This picture of little Arik and his dad appears to be priceless and full of love
(Source- Arjun Rampal Instagram)
The fantastic four
Arjun, along with his lovely children, look absolutely happy and cheerful
(Source- Arjun Rampal Instagram)
