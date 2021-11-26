Arjun Rampal's moments with his kids

Former wife & Daughters

Arjun was married to former supermodel Mehr Jesia, with whom he has two gorgeous daughters, Mahikaa and Myra

(Source- Mehr Jesia Instagram)

Son

Later, he started dating model Gabriella Demetriades, and the couple were blessed with a son, Arik in 2019

(Source- Arjun Rampal Instagram)

Family time

Here the actor along with his beau and their son Arik look all smiles

(Source- Taras Taraporvala)

Father-daughter’s bond

Arjun's devotion to his daughters is inexplicable, and he refers to them as his blessings

(Source- Arjun Rampal Instagram)

Pure moment

This picture of Arik asleep on his dad's shoulder appears to be absolutely wholesome

(Source- Arjun Rampal Instagram)

Childhood picture

Here is a throwback picture of the actor and his daughters when they were adorable tiny tots

(Source- Arjun Rampal Instagram)

Daddy cool

Little Arik enjoyed a piggyback ride with his daddy during their trip to Budapest

(Source- Arjun Rampal Instagram)

Vacay

As they struck a pose on a beach vacation, the father-daughter trio seemed completely relaxed

(Source- Arjun Rampal Instagram)

Father’s love

This picture of little Arik and his dad appears to be priceless and full of love

(Source- Arjun Rampal Instagram)

The fantastic four

Arjun, along with his lovely children, look absolutely happy and cheerful

(Source- Arjun Rampal Instagram)

