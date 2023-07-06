Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
July 06, 2023
Arjun-Vatsal: A look at the Naagin boys
Arjun Bijlani played the role of Rithik Raheja, the love interest of Shivanya in the first season
Arjun Bijlani
Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram
Karanvir Bohra became a part of the Naagin franchise in season 2. He portrayed the role of Rocky with ease
Image: Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram
Karanvir Bohra
Pearl V Puri won hearts as Mahir Sehgal in season 3. His chemistry with Surbhi Jyoti was crackling
Pearl V Puri
Image: Pearl V Puri’s Instagram
Vijayendra Kumeria essayed the role of Dev Parikh in the fourth season of this supernatural series
Vijayendra Kumeria
Image: Vijayendra Kumeria’s Instagram
Dheeraj Dhooper
Image: Dheeraj Dhooper’s Instagram
Dheeraj Dhooper is appreciated for his smashing role of Prince Aakesh in Naagin season 5
Image: Sharad Malhotra’s Instagram
Sharad Malhotra swayed the hearts of the audience with his phenomenal role of Veeranshu Singhania in season 5
Sharad Malhotra
Be it Rishabh Gujaral or Simba Nagpal, the actor captured the attention of the viewers with his amazing role
Simba Nagpal
Image: Simba Nagpal’s Instagram
Shrey Mittal stepped into the role of SheshNaag Raghu or Raghuveer Alhawat, Prathna’s love interest
Shrey Mittal
Image: Shrey Mittal’s Instagram
Vatsal Sheth
Image: Vatsal Sheth’s Instagram
The fans were thrilled to see Vatsal Sheth become a part of Naagin 6 with the character of Raghav, the re-birth of Raghu
Image: Rajat Tokas’s Instagram
Rajat Tokas was seen in a positive-negative role of Vikrant in Naagin season 3
Rajat Tokas
