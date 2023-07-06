Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

 Entertainment

July 06, 2023

Arjun-Vatsal: A look at the Naagin boys 

Arjun Bijlani played the role of Rithik Raheja, the love interest of Shivanya in the first season 

Arjun Bijlani 

Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram 

Karanvir Bohra became a part of the Naagin franchise in season 2. He portrayed the role of Rocky with ease 

Image: Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram 

 Karanvir Bohra 

Pearl V Puri won hearts as Mahir Sehgal in season 3. His chemistry with Surbhi Jyoti  was crackling

Pearl V Puri 

Image: Pearl V Puri’s Instagram 

Vijayendra Kumeria essayed the role of Dev Parikh in the fourth season of this supernatural series 

Vijayendra Kumeria

Image: Vijayendra Kumeria’s Instagram 

Dheeraj Dhooper 

Image: Dheeraj Dhooper’s Instagram 

Dheeraj Dhooper is appreciated for his smashing role of Prince Aakesh in Naagin season 5 

Image: Sharad Malhotra’s Instagram 

Sharad Malhotra swayed the hearts of the audience with his phenomenal role of Veeranshu Singhania in season 5

Sharad Malhotra 

Be it Rishabh Gujaral or Simba Nagpal, the actor captured the attention of the viewers with his amazing role 

Simba Nagpal 

Image: Simba Nagpal’s Instagram 

Shrey Mittal stepped into the role of SheshNaag Raghu or Raghuveer Alhawat, Prathna’s love interest 

Shrey Mittal

Image: Shrey Mittal’s Instagram 

Vatsal Sheth

Image: Vatsal Sheth’s Instagram 

The fans were thrilled to see Vatsal Sheth become a part of Naagin 6 with the character of Raghav, the re-birth of Raghu 

Image: Rajat Tokas’s Instagram 

Rajat Tokas was seen in a positive-negative role of Vikrant in Naagin season 3 

Rajat Tokas 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here