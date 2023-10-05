Heading 3
OCTOBER 05, 2023
Art museums visited by BTS' RM globally
Known as MET, BTS' RM visited the museum in 2019 during the group's show at METLife Stadium
Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York
BTS' RM visited the MMCA in 2019 for the exhibition held for their 50th anniversary
National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, South Korea
He visited the Art Basel Festival in 2022 to witness the work of artists like Yun Hyong Keun, Alexander Calder, and more
Art Basel, Switzerland
BTS' RM visited The National Gallery on their Love Yourself Speak Yourself stadium world tour
The National Gallery, London
It is the first public museum opened in 2021 by the Seoul Metropolitan Government
Seoul Museum of Craft Art (SeMoCa), South Korea
Another museum frequently visited by BTS' RM is this. It opened in 2009 by the Horim Museum of the Sungbo Cultural Foundation
Horim Museum Sinsa, Seoul
It was established in 1982 and is a vital cultural center in Seoul. BTS' RM was seen visiting Yoo Youngkuk's art
Kukje Gallery, Seoul
It opened in 2021 and its headquarters are in Seoul. Works by RM's favorite artist Yun Hyong Keun are displayed here
PKM Gallery, Seoul
The museum showcases Dia Art Foundation's collection from the 1960s to the present day
Dia Beacon
The most visited museum that showcases works of Monet, Van Gogh, and more
Upper Belvedere, Austria
