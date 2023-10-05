Heading 3

Ayushi Saxena

 Entertainment

OCTOBER 05, 2023

Art museums visited by BTS' RM globally

Known as MET, BTS' RM visited the museum in 2019 during the group's show at METLife Stadium

Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

Image: BTS' X

BTS' RM visited the MMCA in 2019 for the exhibition held for their 50th anniversary

National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, South Korea 

Image: BTS' X

He visited the Art Basel Festival in 2022 to witness the work of artists like Yun Hyong Keun, Alexander Calder, and more

Art Basel, Switzerland

Image: RM's Instagram

BTS' RM visited The National Gallery on their Love Yourself Speak Yourself stadium world tour

The National Gallery, London

Image: BTS' X

It is the first public museum opened in 2021 by the Seoul Metropolitan Government

Seoul Museum of Craft Art (SeMoCa), South Korea

Image: BTS' X

Another museum frequently visited by BTS' RM is this. It opened in 2009 by the Horim Museum of the Sungbo Cultural Foundation

Horim Museum Sinsa, Seoul

Image: BTS' X

It was established in 1982 and is a vital cultural center in Seoul. BTS' RM was seen visiting Yoo Youngkuk's art

Kukje Gallery, Seoul

Image: BTS' X

It opened in 2021 and its headquarters are in Seoul. Works by RM's favorite artist Yun Hyong Keun are displayed here

PKM Gallery, Seoul

Image: BTS' X

The museum showcases Dia Art Foundation's collection from the 1960s to the present day

Dia Beacon

Image: RM's Instagram

The most visited museum that showcases works of Monet, Van Gogh, and more

Upper Belvedere, Austria

Image: BTS' X

