Artists BTS has collaborated with
Ayushi Agrawal
Nov 03, 2022
The original sweetheart of the fandom, Halsey has continued to support the boys.
Halsey
Lauv
He has time and again appreciated the group, and been one of their personal favourites.
She keeps on cheering the South Korean group and especially J-Hope.
Becky G
Following MIC Drop, they once again joined forces for Waste It on Me.
Steve Aoki
After working on All Night, member SUGA featured on his posthumous release Girl Of My Dreams.
Juice WRLD
The group’s one of the earliest collaborations, their song Best Of Me is now a fan favourite.
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Having released My Universe with the whole group, they once again worked together with member Jin for The Astronaut.
A fiery rap followed the group’s ‘IDOL’ release, helmed by the Queen.
Nicki Minaj
ON ft. Sia came as a shocker to the fans of both the acts.
Sia
BTS has an upcoming track with the American singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer.
Pharrell Williams
