Artists who should
headline Super Bowl
Surabhi Redkar
SEPT 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift is one of the most successful artists in the music industry and it's hard to believe that she is yet to headline the coveted Super Bowl show
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran may not be the kind of performer who will deliver a dance fest performance at the Super Bowl show but he would still get the audience grooving
Drake
One of the best rappers today, Drake has several songs that seem perfect for a performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show and we hope it happens soon
Justin Bieber has the right mix of songs that could make for an energetic Super Bowl performance and the artist should definitely get a chance to showcase that
Justin Bieber
BTS
BTS would be the perfect choice to headline Super Bowl Halftime Show given how the K-Pop group can get the audience swaying to their beats in no time
Megan Thee Stallion
A Megan Thee Stallion performance would also be an absolute delight for fans considering the rapper knows how to deliver the best performances
BLACKPINK
If you think about a K-Pop takeover at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, BLACKPINK would also be the best choice as they would promise an electric performance
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande's powerful vocals could drive the audience crazy and it would certainly be a treat to watch her take over the Super Bowl Halftime Show someday
Lizzo
Lizzo has time and again shown that she's an artist beyond incredible talent and if there's one epic performance she deserves it would be to headline Super Bowl
Jonas Brothers
It would be an absolute blast to watch Jonas Brothers take the stage for Super Bowl Halftime Show and witness the band's killer performance skills
