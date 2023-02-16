FEB 16, 2023
Arya-Sayyeshaa Saigal love diary
Lovebirds Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal's love story is something out of a fairy tale
Image: Sayyeshaa Saigal Instagram
A match made in heaven
Image: Sayyeshaa Saigal Instagram
Arya was a part of a reality show focused on finding the perfect match for him. However, he chose to tie the knot with the actress considerably younger to him
Love conquers all
These two look smitten in love as they pose on a shikara during their Kashmir visit
Image: Sayyeshaa Saigal Instagram
'Kashmir ki kali'
Take a look at this couple's picture, as the two share with us their version of the classic Titanic pose
Image: Sayyeshaa Saigal Instagram
The Titanic pose
Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal treated us with another romantic click from one of their getaways
Image: Sayyeshaa Saigal Instagram
Love is in the air
The couple managed to set the dance floor on fire as they twinned in black in this happy still
Image: Sayyeshaa Saigal Instagram
Dancing buddies
Here is a sneak peek into Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal's 1st wedding anniversary back in 2020
Image: Sayyeshaa Saigal Instagram
One year of marital bliss
The lovebirds tend to encourage each other to try new things and enjoy the adrenaline rush
Image: Sayyeshaa Saigal Instagram
The adrenaline rush
This photograph of the two sharing a laugh together will surely brighten up your day
Image: Sayyeshaa Saigal Instagram
Making each other laugh
When Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got clicked with their little bundle of joy, Ariana
Image: Sayyeshaa Saigal Instagram
And then they were three
