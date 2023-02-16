Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 16, 2023

Arya-Sayyeshaa Saigal love diary

Lovebirds Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal's love story is something out of a fairy tale

Image: Sayyeshaa Saigal Instagram

A match made in heaven

Image: Sayyeshaa Saigal Instagram

Arya was a part of a reality show focused on finding the perfect match for him. However, he chose to tie the knot with the actress considerably younger to him

Love conquers all

These two look smitten in love as they pose on a shikara during their Kashmir visit

Image: Sayyeshaa Saigal Instagram

'Kashmir ki kali'

Take a look at this couple's picture, as the two share with us their version of the classic Titanic pose

Image: Sayyeshaa Saigal Instagram

The Titanic pose

Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal treated us with another romantic click from one of their getaways

Image: Sayyeshaa Saigal Instagram

Love is in the air

The couple managed to set the dance floor on fire as they twinned in black in this happy still

Image: Sayyeshaa Saigal Instagram

Dancing buddies

Here is a sneak peek into Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal's 1st wedding anniversary back in 2020

Image: Sayyeshaa Saigal Instagram

One year of marital bliss

The lovebirds tend to encourage each other to try new things and enjoy the adrenaline rush

Image: Sayyeshaa Saigal Instagram

The adrenaline rush

This photograph of the two sharing a laugh together will surely brighten up your day

Image: Sayyeshaa Saigal Instagram

Making each other laugh

When Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got clicked with their little bundle of joy, Ariana

Image: Sayyeshaa Saigal Instagram

And then they were three

