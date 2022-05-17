TELEVISION
Priyanka Goud
MAY 17, 2022
Arya & Sayyesha's love story
Image: Sayyeshaa Instagram
Arya and Sayyeshaa are one of the cutest couples in Tollywood. They seem heads over heels in love even after 3 years and a few months of dating before marriage
Lovely couple
Image: Sayyeshaa Instagram
Arya and Sayyeshaa met in 2018 and fell madly in love with each other on the sets of their film Ghajinikanth. How beautiful right?
Mad in love
Sayyeshaa is 16 years younger than Arya. Many people trolled them for the age gap but they didn't care as it is said all that matters is love in the end
Image: Sayyeshaa Instagram
Love story
Arya being 38 years old and Sayyeshaa being 21 years old, tied the knot in March 2019. The couple are living happily since then and their photos on social media are too cute to miss out on
Image: Sayyeshaa Instagram
Wedlock
Image: Sayyeshaa Instagram
The couple have been blessed with a baby girl in 2021 and named Ariana
Baby girl
Image: Sayyeshaa Instagram
Nature, beach and her love Arya. Altogether, Sayyeshaa calls it paradise
Paradise with love
Image: Sayyeshaa Instagram
Couples that sweat together, lives together forever suits the best for Arya and Sayyeshaa. She also calls her husband inspiration too
Workout partners
Image: Sayyeshaa Instagram
The Raja and Rani are here! This wedding photo of them saying 'I do’ to each other is goals
Couple goals
Image: Sayyeshaa Instagram
Sayyeshaa is a proud wife as she posed with her husband and flaunted her love for him as he won a big award for his blockbuster film Sarpatta Parambarai
Proud wife
