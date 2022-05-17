TELEVISION

Arya & Sayyesha's love story

|

Image: Sayyeshaa Instagram

Arya and Sayyeshaa are one of the cutest couples in Tollywood. They seem heads over heels in love even after 3 years and a few months of dating before marriage

Lovely couple

Image: Sayyeshaa Instagram

Arya and Sayyeshaa met in 2018 and fell madly in love with each other on the sets of their film Ghajinikanth. How beautiful right?

Mad in love

Sayyeshaa is 16 years younger than Arya. Many people trolled them for the age gap but they didn't care as it is said all that matters is love in the end

Image: Sayyeshaa Instagram

Love story

Arya being 38 years old and Sayyeshaa being 21 years old, tied the knot in March 2019. The couple are living happily since then and their photos on social media are too cute to miss out on

Image: Sayyeshaa Instagram

Wedlock

Image: Sayyeshaa Instagram

The couple have been blessed with a baby girl in 2021 and named Ariana

Baby girl

Image: Sayyeshaa Instagram

Nature, beach and her love Arya. Altogether, Sayyeshaa calls it paradise

Paradise with love

Image: Sayyeshaa Instagram

Couples that sweat together, lives together forever suits the best for Arya and Sayyeshaa. She also calls her husband inspiration too

Workout partners

Image: Sayyeshaa Instagram

The Raja and Rani are here! This wedding photo of them saying 'I do’ to each other is goals

Couple goals

Image: Sayyeshaa Instagram

Sayyeshaa is a proud wife as she posed with her husband and flaunted her love for him as he won a big award for his blockbuster film Sarpatta Parambarai

Proud wife

