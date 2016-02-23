ASTRO is a South Korean boy group formed and managed by the agency Fantagio
ASTRO's Debut
Source: Fantagio
The group initially comprised six members: JinJin, MJ, Cha Eun Woo, Moonbin, Rocky, and Yoon Sanha
Members of ASTRO
Source: Fantagio
They debuted on February 23, 2016, with their first mini-album ‘Spring Up’ and the title track ‘Hide & Seek’
Debut Album
Source: Fantagio
ASTRO has since released multiple successful albums and singles, including Baby,’ ‘All Night,’ and ‘Blue Flame,’ and has gained a large fan following both in South Korea and internationally
ASTRO Discography
Source: Fantagio
Moonbin had a close relationship with all the members of ASTRO. They were together since their pre-debut days as trainees and built a strong bond over the years
Moonbin's Relation With Members
Source: Fantagio
Moonbin and JinJin were known to have a close friendship after being roommates in the past
Moonbin & JinJin
Source: ASTRO's Twitter
Moonbin and MJ often shared funny moments together on variety shows and social media
Moonbin & MJ
Source: ASTRO's Twitter
Cha Eun Woo and Moonbin were friends since their trainee days
Moonbin & Cha Eun Woo
Source: Moonbin’s Instagram
Rocky and Moonbin shared a love for dance and often showcased their skills together in choreography videos and performances
Moonbin & Rocky
Source: ASTRO's Twitter
Moonbin and Yoon Sanha, who formed a subunit together, had a playful and energetic dynamic, often joking around and teasing each other
Moonbin & Sanha
Source: Moonbin’s Instagram