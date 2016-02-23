Heading 3

ASTRO's Moonbin With Members 

April 22, 2023

ASTRO is a South Korean boy group formed and managed by the agency Fantagio 

ASTRO's Debut 

Source: Fantagio 

The group initially comprised six members: JinJin, MJ, Cha Eun Woo, Moonbin, Rocky, and Yoon Sanha

Members of ASTRO

Source: Fantagio 

They debuted on February 23, 2016, with their first mini-album ‘Spring Up’ and the title track ‘Hide & Seek’ 

Debut Album 

Source: Fantagio 

ASTRO has since released multiple successful albums and singles, including Baby,’ ‘All Night,’ and ‘Blue Flame,’ and has gained a large fan following both in South Korea and internationally

ASTRO Discography

Source: Fantagio 

Moonbin had a close relationship with all the members of ASTRO. They were together since their pre-debut days as trainees and built a strong bond over the years

Moonbin's Relation With Members 

Source: Fantagio 

Moonbin and JinJin were known to have a close friendship after being roommates in the past

Moonbin & JinJin

Source: ASTRO's Twitter 

Moonbin and MJ often shared funny moments together on variety shows and social media

Moonbin & MJ

Source: ASTRO's Twitter 

Cha Eun Woo and Moonbin were friends since their trainee days

Moonbin & Cha Eun Woo 

Source: Moonbin’s Instagram

Rocky and Moonbin shared a love for dance and often showcased their skills together in choreography videos and performances 

Moonbin & Rocky 

Source: ASTRO's Twitter 

Moonbin and Yoon Sanha, who formed a subunit together, had a playful and energetic dynamic, often joking around and teasing each other

Moonbin & Sanha 

Source: Moonbin’s Instagram

