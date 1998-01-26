Heading 3

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s Journey 

Sugandha Srivastava 

April 22, 2023

Entertainment

Moonbin, born as Moon Bin, was a South Korean singer, dancer, and actor. He was best known as a member of the popular K-pop boy group ASTRO

ASTRO’s Moonbin 

Source: Fantagio 

Moonbin was born on January 26, 1998, in Cheongju, South Korea

About Moonbin

Source: Fantagio 

He began his career as a child actor, appearing in dramas such as ‘Boys Over Flowers’ 

Child Artist

Source: Fantagio 

He officially joined Fantagio as a trainee in his middle school days

Entry In K-pop Industry 

Source: Fantagio 

Moonbin debuted as a member of the boy group ASTRO in February 2016 with their first mini-album ‘Spring Up’

Debut 

Source: Fantagio 

Moonbin quickly gained attention for his strong dance skills and striking visuals 

Moonbin's Fandom 

Source: Fantagio 

ASTRO continued to release successful albums and singles, including ‘Breathless,’ ‘Baby,’ and ‘Blue Flame’ 

Hit Albums

Source: Fantagio 

Moonbin has also acted in shows such as "Moment at Eighteen" and "The Mermaid Prince" 

Career As An Actor 

Source: Fantagio 

In 2020, Moonbin and fellow ASTRO member Yoon Sanha formed a subunit called Moonbin & Sanha and released the mini-album ‘In-Out’

Moonbin & Sanha

Source: Fantagio 

Moonbin will be remembered as an idol, a singer, an actor, a model, and much more by his fandom, Aroha and the entire industry

Remembering Moonbin 

Source: Fantagio 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here