Moonbin, born as Moon Bin, was a South Korean singer, dancer, and actor. He was best known as a member of the popular K-pop boy group ASTRO
ASTRO’s Moonbin
Source: Fantagio
Moonbin was born on January 26, 1998, in Cheongju, South Korea
About Moonbin
Source: Fantagio
He began his career as a child actor, appearing in dramas such as ‘Boys Over Flowers’
Child Artist
Source: Fantagio
He officially joined Fantagio as a trainee in his middle school days
Entry In K-pop Industry
Source: Fantagio
Moonbin debuted as a member of the boy group ASTRO in February 2016 with their first mini-album ‘Spring Up’
Debut
Source: Fantagio
Moonbin quickly gained attention for his strong dance skills and striking visuals
Moonbin's Fandom
Source: Fantagio
ASTRO continued to release successful albums and singles, including ‘Breathless,’ ‘Baby,’ and ‘Blue Flame’
Hit Albums
Source: Fantagio
Moonbin has also acted in shows such as "Moment at Eighteen" and "The Mermaid Prince"
Career As An Actor
Source: Fantagio
In 2020, Moonbin and fellow ASTRO member Yoon Sanha formed a subunit called Moonbin & Sanha and released the mini-album ‘In-Out’
Moonbin & Sanha
Source: Fantagio
Moonbin will be remembered as an idol, a singer, an actor, a model, and much more by his fandom, Aroha and the entire industry
Remembering Moonbin
Source: Fantagio