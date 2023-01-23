Heading 3

Athiya-KL Rahul's relationship timeline

Hardika
Gupta

JAN 23, 2023

Athiya and KL Rahul met through a common friend

First meeting

The couple was reportedly set up by their common friend in 2019

Set-up by common friend

Back then, the couple was rumoured to be dating when they shared birthday posts for each other

Showering love on social media

'I like to keep things private, people love to ruin things', KL said in an interview and we couldn't agree more

Keeping it private

Athiya often cheered KL Rahul during his matches

Accompanying beau for cricket matches 

The couple made their relationship official on Athiya's birthday in 2021

Made their relationship official

The couple made their first joint appearance holding each other's hands at Ahan Shetty's movie screening

Making a joint public appearance

KL Rahul's bond with 'The Shettys'

The cricketer shares a great bond with Athiya Shetty's family

Reportedly, the couple is all set to tie the knot on January 23

Wedding rumours

