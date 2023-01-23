Heading 3
Athiya-KL Rahul's relationship timeline
Entertainment
Hardika
Gupta
JAN 23, 2023
Source: KL Rahul Instagram
Athiya and KL Rahul met through a common friend
First meeting
Source: KL Rahul Instagram
The couple was reportedly set up by their common friend in 2019
Set-up by common friend
Source: KL Rahul Instagram
Back then, the couple was rumoured to be dating when they shared birthday posts for each other
Showering love on social media
Source: KL Rahul Instagram
'I like to keep things private, people love to ruin things', KL said in an interview and we couldn't agree more
Keeping it private
Source: KL Rahul Instagram
Athiya often cheered KL Rahul during his matches
Accompanying beau for cricket matches
Source: KL Rahul Instagram
The couple made their relationship official on Athiya's birthday in 2021
Made their relationship official
Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The couple made their first joint appearance holding each other's hands at Ahan Shetty's movie screening
Making a joint public appearance
Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram
KL Rahul's bond with 'The Shettys'
The cricketer shares a great bond with Athiya Shetty's family
Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Reportedly, the couple is all set to tie the knot on January 23
Wedding rumours
