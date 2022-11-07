Heading 3

Athiya-Rahul’s cute pictures

Prerna Verma

Nov 07, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: KL Rahul Instagram

The perfect couple

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty make for a perfect couple in this picture.

Image: KL Rahul Instagram

The blurry picture

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty pose for this blurry selfie.

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

That smile!

Look at that smile on Athiya and Rahul’s faces, isn’t it too cute to handle?

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

The hug

Athiya hugs Rahul in this adorable picture.

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Walking in the wild

Athiya and KL Rahul hold hands as they walk in the wild.

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

The cuddle

Athiya cuddles Rahul in this selfie.

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Goofy selfie

Athiya and Rahul look cute in this mirror selfie.

Image: Pinkvilla

The stylish duo

Athiya and Rahul made their first public appearance together in this picture.

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

The polaroid image

Look at the cutest couple in town!

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

The posers

Athiya and Rahul look happy as they pose with each other.

