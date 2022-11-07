Heading 3
Athiya-Rahul’s cute pictures
Prerna Verma
Nov 07, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: KL Rahul Instagram
The perfect couple
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty make for a perfect couple in this picture.
Image: KL Rahul Instagram
The blurry picture
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty pose for this blurry selfie.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
That smile!
Look at that smile on Athiya and Rahul’s faces, isn’t it too cute to handle?
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The hug
Athiya hugs Rahul in this adorable picture.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Walking in the wild
Athiya and KL Rahul hold hands as they walk in the wild.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The cuddle
Athiya cuddles Rahul in this selfie.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Goofy selfie
Athiya and Rahul look cute in this mirror selfie.
Image: Pinkvilla
The stylish duo
Athiya and Rahul made their first public appearance together in this picture.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The polaroid image
Look at the cutest couple in town!
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The posers
Athiya and Rahul look happy as they pose with each other.