APRIL 04, 2023
Athiya Shetty Redefining Selfie Game
Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with the romantic action film "Hero," which was produced by Salman Khan
Top Of Her Game
Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya Shetty’s goofy and pretty selfies has become a new trend on the internet where young fans have started taking ‘selfie inspo’ from the actress
Selfie Love
Athiya Shetty strikes a cute pose with her dog under a palm tree giving summer feels to the maximum
Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Pup Love
Every instagram is amiss without a mirror selfie, Athiya Shetty gives a glimpse of BTS from a shoot in this mirror selfie
Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Mirror Selfie
Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram
All Glammed Up
A self-glam selfie appreciating eye makeup is always in the cards
Always up for a silly selfie, Athiya Shetty proves life is too short to be serious all the time
Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Goofy Pose
Athiya firmly believes in sun, shades and good vibes
Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Feeling Like A Boss
Athiya Shetty picks herself and does a fantastic job as the muse for these portraits
Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Self- Portraits
Athiya Shetty and Husband KL Rahul are all smiles for the picture making sweet memories for each other
Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The One With ‘Him’
Athiya basks in the golden glow of the sun as she feels the warmth on her skin
Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Sun-Blessed
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.