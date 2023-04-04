Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

Entertainment

APRIL 04, 2023

Athiya Shetty Redefining Selfie Game

Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with the romantic action film "Hero," which was produced by Salman Khan 

Top Of Her Game

Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya Shetty’s goofy and pretty selfies has become a new trend on the internet where young fans have started taking ‘selfie inspo’ from the actress

Selfie Love

Athiya Shetty strikes a cute pose with her dog under a palm tree giving summer feels to the maximum

Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Pup Love

Every instagram is amiss without a mirror selfie, Athiya Shetty gives a glimpse of BTS from a shoot in this mirror selfie

Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Mirror Selfie

Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram

All Glammed Up

A self-glam selfie appreciating eye makeup is always in the cards

Always up for a silly selfie, Athiya Shetty proves life is too short to be serious all the time 

Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Goofy Pose

Athiya firmly believes in sun, shades and good vibes

Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Feeling Like A Boss

Athiya Shetty picks herself and does a fantastic job as the muse for these portraits 

Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Self- Portraits

Athiya Shetty and Husband KL Rahul are all smiles for the picture making sweet memories for each other

Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram

The One With ‘Him’

Athiya basks in the golden glow of the sun as she feels the warmth on her skin

Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Sun-Blessed

