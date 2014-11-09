DEC 21, 2022
Atlee Kumar is one of the most popular directors in the film industry. With just 5 movies in credit, he is now working with Shah Rukh Khan for next
Apart from being an incredible filmmaker, he is also a great husband to his beautiful wife Priya. He has a special warmth for love stories and his real life story with wife is no less
The director met his wife during college days. Because of their common interest for films, the duo grew closer and became best friends
After his blockbuster debut Raja Rani, he jokingly said 'why don't you show my horoscope' when Priya revealed her parents are looking for suitable matches
Impressed by Atlee's direct proposal, Priya spoke to her parents and they took it forward formally. In three months, they got hitched
On 9 November 2014, Atlee tied the knot with Priya and it's been eight years to their beautiful love story
The couple are all set to become parents soon as they announced their pregnancy recently. The couple are expecting their first child soon
Atlee and Priya also hosted a baby shower attended by Thalapathy Vijay, Sivakarthikeyan, and many other celebs
Actor Sivakarthikeyan played a small cupid in their love story as he is a mutual friend of Atlee and Priya since college days
There were times when Atlee and Priya were made fun of on the grounds of racial discrimination. But the duo were least bothered with it and stood by each other
