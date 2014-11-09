Heading 3

Atlee-Priya's beautiful love story

Priyanka Goud

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 21, 2022

Image: Priya Instagram

Atlee Kumar is one of the most popular directors in the film industry. With just 5 movies in credit, he is now working with Shah Rukh Khan for next

Ace director

Image: Priya Instagram

Apart from being an incredible filmmaker, he is also a great husband to his beautiful wife Priya. He has a special warmth for love stories and his real life story with wife is no less

Love story

Image: Priya Instagram

The director met his wife during college days. Because of their common interest for films, the duo grew closer and became best friends

College times

Image: Priya Instagram

After his blockbuster debut Raja Rani, he jokingly said 'why don't you show my horoscope' when Priya revealed her parents are looking for suitable matches

Proposal

Image: Priya Instagram

Impressed by Atlee's direct proposal, Priya spoke to her parents and they took it forward formally. In three months, they got hitched

Made it official

Image: Priya Instagram

On 9 November 2014, Atlee tied the knot with Priya and it's been eight years to their beautiful love story

Wedlock

Image: Priya Instagram

The couple are all set to become parents soon as they announced their pregnancy recently. The couple are expecting their first child soon

Soon-to-be parents

Baby shower

Image: Twitter

Atlee and Priya also hosted a baby shower attended by Thalapathy Vijay, Sivakarthikeyan, and many other celebs

Image: Twitter

Actor Sivakarthikeyan played a small cupid in their love story as he is a mutual friend of Atlee and Priya since college days

Cupid

Image: Priya Instagram

There were times when Atlee and Priya were made fun of on the grounds of racial discrimination. But the duo were least bothered with it and stood by each other

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Samantha's dramatic ensembles

Click Here