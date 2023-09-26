Heading 3
Atlee-SRV: South directors with no flops
Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran who's known for giving spine-chilling films on hard-hitting issues has never given a flop. He has directed films like- Asuran, Visaranai, Vada Chennai, and Vidhuthalai among others
Vetrimaaran
Another Tamil filmmaker, Mari Selvaraj who is just three films old, has never given a flop. The director is known for hard-hitting cinema on socio-political issues. His filmography includes Karnan, Pariyerum Perumal, and Maamannan
Mari Selvaraj
SS Rajamouli is one of the most successful filmmakers of today's time whose fame is not only limited to India but to the global level. He is popular for films like- RRR, the Baahubali Series, Magadheera, Eega and others
SS Rajamouli
Other than Rajamouli, Anil Ravipudi is another Telugu director who has a record of a 100% success ratio. The director is known for Supreme, F2, Sarileru Neekevvaru, F3 among others
Anil Ravipudi
Prashanth Neel
Prashanth Neel is one such South Indian director who is currently in huge demand. The director is known for Ugram, KGF Chapters 1 & 2. Further, he is gearing up for the release of Salaar with Prabhas
Atlee Kumar
The Tamil director who has recently given a blockbuster with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan continues the streak of a 100% track record. His previous films include Theri, Mersal, Bigil, and Raja Rani
Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Known for Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has a record of not giving any flop yet. The director is soon heading for the release of Animal
Widely known for Kantara, Rishab Shetty is not only a phenomenal actor but also a terrific director. He also holds a record of 100% success ratio. His previous directorial films are Ricky, Kirik Party among others
Rishab Shetty
Another Kannada actor & director, Raj B Shetty has given some phenomenal films like Garuda Gaman Vrishabha Vahana, Ondu Motteya Kathe, and Toby, among others
Raj B Shetty
Widely known for his movie verse, Lokesh Cinematic Universe, the Tamil young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is considered one of the finest directors of today's time. His filmography includes- Kaithi, Master, Vikram, and Leo
Lokesh Kanagaraj
