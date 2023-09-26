Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 26, 2023

Atlee-SRV: South directors with no flops

Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran who's known for giving spine-chilling films on hard-hitting issues has never given a flop. He has directed films like- Asuran, Visaranai, Vada Chennai, and Vidhuthalai among others

Vetrimaaran

Image: Vetrimaaran's Instagram 

Another Tamil filmmaker, Mari Selvaraj who is just three films old, has never given a flop. The director is known for hard-hitting cinema on socio-political issues. His filmography includes Karnan, Pariyerum Perumal, and Maamannan

Mari Selvaraj

Image: Mari Selvaraj's Instagram 

SS Rajamouli is one of the most successful filmmakers of today's time whose fame is not only limited to India but to the global level. He is popular for films like- RRR, the Baahubali Series, Magadheera, Eega and others

Image: SS Rajamouli's Instagram 

SS Rajamouli

Other than Rajamouli, Anil Ravipudi is another Telugu director who has a record of a 100% success ratio. The director is known for Supreme, F2, Sarileru Neekevvaru, F3 among others 

Anil Ravipudi

Image: Anil Ravipudi's Instagram 

Prashanth Neel

Image: Salaar The Saga's Instagram 

Prashanth Neel is one such South Indian director who is currently in huge demand. The director is known for Ugram, KGF Chapters 1 & 2. Further, he is gearing up for the release of Salaar with Prabhas

Atlee Kumar

Image: Atlee Kumar's Instagram 

The Tamil director who has recently given a blockbuster with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan continues the streak of a 100% track record. His previous films include Theri, Mersal, Bigil, and Raja Rani

Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Image: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Instagram 

Known for Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has a record of not giving any flop yet. The director is soon heading for the release of Animal

Widely known for Kantara, Rishab Shetty is not only a phenomenal actor but also a terrific director. He also holds a record of 100% success ratio. His previous directorial films are Ricky, Kirik Party among others 

Rishab Shetty

Image: Rishab Shetty's Instagram 

Another Kannada actor & director, Raj B Shetty has given some phenomenal films like Garuda Gaman Vrishabha Vahana, Ondu Motteya Kathe, and Toby, among others

Raj B Shetty

Image: Raj B Shetty's Instagram 

Widely known for his movie verse, Lokesh Cinematic Universe, the Tamil young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is considered one of the finest directors of today's time. His filmography includes- Kaithi, Master, Vikram, and Leo 

Lokesh Kanagaraj 

Image: Lokesh Kanagaraj's Instagram 

