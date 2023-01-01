Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 29, 2023

Entertainment

August 2023 Top 10 K-dramas

This is a historical romance drama about the love story between a man named Lee Jang Hyun who is not interested in marriage and a woman who dreams of finding love

 My Dearest

Image: MBC

This is a drama about members of the fire department, police force, and paramedic team and how they come together to help their city Season 2

The First Responders 2

Image: SBS

The drama follows the journey of desperate and elegant revenge by a man and woman who work to find their lost lives along with the hidden truth

The Elegant Empire

Image: KBS 2

This is a drama adapted from a webtoon about a mysterious figure known as Dog Mask who holds a nationwide death penalty vote against criminals 

 The Killing Vote

Image: SBS

This is the story of a woman who returns to work as an intern after a 7- year hiatus and experiences internal conflicts and the way she deals with it 

Cold Blooded Intern

Image: tvN

This is a comedy investigative drama about a diligent busybody who gains psychometric abilities to see the past of both people and animals in Mujin

Behind Your Touch

Image: JTBC

This is another latest K-drama adopted from Webtoon with the same name that revolves around an ordinary employee who is insecure about her looks 

Image: Netflix

Mask Girl

This is a sports drama about a genius boxer Lee Kwon Sook and a cold-blooded agent 

Image: KBS2

My Lovely Boxer

This is a fantasy romance drama that tells the love story of a civil servant who gets a forbidden book that was sealed 300 years ago

Destined with You

Image: JTBC

This is a drama based on Webtoon with the same name and is a new action-hero drama about teenagers with hidden superhuman powers 

Moving

Image: Disney+

