August 2023 Top 10 K-dramas
This is a historical romance drama about the love story between a man named Lee Jang Hyun who is not interested in marriage and a woman who dreams of finding love
My Dearest
Image: MBC
This is a drama about members of the fire department, police force, and paramedic team and how they come together to help their city Season 2
The First Responders 2
Image: SBS
The drama follows the journey of desperate and elegant revenge by a man and woman who work to find their lost lives along with the hidden truth
The Elegant Empire
Image: KBS 2
This is a drama adapted from a webtoon about a mysterious figure known as Dog Mask who holds a nationwide death penalty vote against criminals
The Killing Vote
Image: SBS
This is the story of a woman who returns to work as an intern after a 7- year hiatus and experiences internal conflicts and the way she deals with it
Cold Blooded Intern
Image: tvN
This is a comedy investigative drama about a diligent busybody who gains psychometric abilities to see the past of both people and animals in Mujin
Behind Your Touch
Image: JTBC
This is another latest K-drama adopted from Webtoon with the same name that revolves around an ordinary employee who is insecure about her looks
Image: Netflix
Mask Girl
This is a sports drama about a genius boxer Lee Kwon Sook and a cold-blooded agent
Image: KBS2
My Lovely Boxer
This is a fantasy romance drama that tells the love story of a civil servant who gets a forbidden book that was sealed 300 years ago
Destined with You
Image: JTBC
This is a drama based on Webtoon with the same name and is a new action-hero drama about teenagers with hidden superhuman powers
Moving
Image: Disney+