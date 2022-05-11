Entertainment
May 11, 2022
Avatar 2: All you need to know
Image: 20th Century Studios Instagram
The much-awaited Avatar sequel has been titled Avatar: The Way of Water. The title was first announced at CinemaCon 2022
The original cast of the film including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang will return for the sequel with new additions, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet
Image: Getty Images
Cast
The original film's director, James Cameron returns to direct the sequel as well. In Avatar 2, the filmmaker has promised more spectacular visual effects
Director
Image: Getty Images
The film's plot follows the Sully family of Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their kids). The film will be about the duo going to great lengths to keep their family safe
Image: 20th Century Studios Instagram
Plot
Image: IMDb
While the first Avatar film was released in 2009, the sequel which arrives in 2022 has its story set a decade after the events of the first film
Timeline
Image: IMDb
Avatar: The Way of Water has faced multiple delays over the years and the film is finally slated to release on December 16, 2022
Release Date
Image: Getty Images
Kate Winslet who worked with James Cameron on Titanic returned to work with the director on the Avatar sequel and called it an "amazing experience."
Kate Winslet's Titanic Reunion
Image: Getty Images
The Avatar sequel will take fans on an underwater adventure of Pandora which has been achieved using new motion-capture technology as confirmed by the director
Technical Achievement
Image: IMDb
While the first Avatar film managed to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time worldwide, the expectations are bigger for the upcoming sequel
Avatar's Box Office Success
Image: Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh has been a new addition to Avatar 2 and she recently spoke about her experience of working with James Cameron and called him a "walking genius."
Michelle Yeoh's Avatar experience
