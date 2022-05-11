Entertainment

 Surabhi Redkar

May 11, 2022

Avatar 2: All you need to know

Image: 20th Century Studios Instagram

The much-awaited Avatar sequel has been titled Avatar: The Way of Water. The title was first announced at CinemaCon 2022

The original cast of the film including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang will return for the sequel with new additions, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet

Image: Getty Images

Cast

The original film's director, James Cameron returns to direct the sequel as well. In Avatar 2, the filmmaker has promised more spectacular visual effects

Director

Image: Getty Images

The film's plot follows the Sully family of Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their kids). The film will be about the duo going to great lengths to keep their family safe

Image: 20th Century Studios Instagram

Plot

Image: IMDb

While the first Avatar film was released in 2009, the sequel which arrives in 2022 has its story set a decade after the events of the first film

Timeline

Image: IMDb

Avatar: The Way of Water has faced multiple delays over the years and the film is finally slated to release on December 16, 2022

Release Date

Image: Getty Images

Kate Winslet who worked with James Cameron on Titanic returned to work with the director on the Avatar sequel and called it an "amazing experience."

Kate Winslet's Titanic Reunion

Image: Getty Images

The Avatar sequel will take fans on an underwater adventure of Pandora which has been achieved using new motion-capture technology as confirmed by the director

Technical Achievement

Image: IMDb

While the first Avatar film managed to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time worldwide, the expectations are bigger for the upcoming sequel

Avatar's Box Office Success

Image: Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh has been a new addition to Avatar 2 and she recently spoke about her experience of working with James Cameron and called him a "walking genius."

Michelle Yeoh's Avatar experience 

