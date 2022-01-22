Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
Jan 22, 2022
Avneet Kaur’s travel escapades
Heading 3
Pawna Lake vacay
Avneet looked relaxed and carefree as she went to Pawna Lake for a short getaway
Video- Avneet Kaur Instagram
As she walked through Dubai's costal corridor in a floral dress, the actress exuded major summer vibes
Video- Avneet Kaur Instagram
Summer vibes
Sea-gazing
During her Goa vacation, the actress looked lost in the beauty of the vast ocean as she couldn't stop gazing at it
Image- Avneet Kaur Instagram
Airport look
The actress looked chic and stylish as she posed on the air bridge, making a statement with her airport look
Image- Avneet Kaur Instagram
Avneet oozed confidence as she posed in Dubai against the magnificent skyline
Image- Avneet Kaur Instagram
Radiated confidence
The actress looked like an absolute waterbaby as she enjoyed a dip in the pool during her Nasik vacation
Video- Avneet Kaur Instagram
Waterbaby
Hitting adventure
Avneet put her adventurous hat on as she pedalled through the vineyards in Maharashtra.
Image- Avneet Kaur Instagram
She radiated positivity as she went to the Golden temple in Amritsar to seek blessings
Image- Avneet Kaur Instagram
Golden temple
As she twirled freely beside a lake, the actress seemed to be immersed in the majestic glory of Rajasthan
Video- Avneet Kaur Instagram
Lost in the beauty
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ananya Panday’s HOTTEST beach looks