Jan 22, 2022

Avneet Kaur’s travel escapades

Pawna Lake vacay

Avneet looked relaxed and carefree as she went to Pawna Lake for a short getaway

Video- Avneet Kaur Instagram

As she walked through Dubai's costal corridor in a floral dress, the actress exuded major summer vibes

Video- Avneet Kaur Instagram

Summer vibes

Sea-gazing

During her Goa vacation, the actress looked lost in the beauty of the vast ocean as she couldn't stop gazing at it

Image- Avneet Kaur Instagram

Airport look

The actress looked chic and stylish as she posed on the air bridge, making a statement with her airport look

Image- Avneet Kaur Instagram

Avneet oozed confidence as she posed in Dubai against the magnificent skyline

Image- Avneet Kaur Instagram

Radiated confidence

The actress looked like an absolute waterbaby as she enjoyed a dip in the pool during her Nasik vacation

Video- Avneet Kaur Instagram

Waterbaby

Hitting adventure

Avneet put her adventurous hat on as she pedalled through the vineyards in Maharashtra.

Image- Avneet Kaur Instagram

She radiated positivity as she went to the Golden temple in Amritsar to seek blessings

Image- Avneet Kaur Instagram

Golden temple

As she twirled freely beside a lake, the actress seemed to be immersed in the majestic glory of Rajasthan

Video- Avneet Kaur Instagram

Lost in the beauty

