Ayan Mukerji on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Pinkvilla Desk

JUNE 15, 2022

“In its core, Brahmastra Part One is also a love story amongst being many other things and I guess that is a very natural and nice fit with Ranbir and Alia”

‘Natural and nice fit’

Talking about his bond with Ranbir, Ayan said, "This was a true marriage. I committed for a lifetime of making movies with Ranbir.”

‘A true marriage’

The filmmaker further said, “We got along very well professionally and personally." He also revealed that Ranbir and his way of thinking is quite similar

Similar ways of thinking

Ayan said that Ranbir & his bond was a natural progression because the characters he was writing were closer to their age

‘A natural progression’

Ayan also believes that in this context, there was no better actor than Ranbir to play them

None better than Ranbir

Ahead of Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, Ayan wished his best friends by dropping the first song’s teaser from Brahmastra titled ‘Kesariya’

A sweet wish

His caption read, “Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place……who have added everything to my life…”

‘My happy place’

“Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever," he added

Ayan's sweet wish

Recently, Ayan also said that the relationship he shares with Ranbir is like the one someone shares with a parent or child. “It's so deep and so organic and so natural,” he said

Deep, organic, natural

Ayan also said that Ranbir has been a big support in the journey of Brahmastra and that he has not only been a star actor but also a true soldier for the movie

 ‘A true soldier’

