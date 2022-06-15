Heading 3
Ayan Mukerji on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
“In its core, Brahmastra Part One is also a love story amongst being many other things and I guess that is a very natural and nice fit with Ranbir and Alia”
Talking about his bond with Ranbir, Ayan said, "This was a true marriage. I committed for a lifetime of making movies with Ranbir.”
The filmmaker further said, “We got along very well professionally and personally." He also revealed that Ranbir and his way of thinking is quite similar
Ayan said that Ranbir & his bond was a natural progression because the characters he was writing were closer to their age
Ayan also believes that in this context, there was no better actor than Ranbir to play them
Ahead of Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, Ayan wished his best friends by dropping the first song’s teaser from Brahmastra titled ‘Kesariya’
His caption read, “Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place……who have added everything to my life…”
“Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever," he added
Recently, Ayan also said that the relationship he shares with Ranbir is like the one someone shares with a parent or child. “It's so deep and so organic and so natural,” he said
Ayan also said that Ranbir has been a big support in the journey of Brahmastra and that he has not only been a star actor but also a true soldier for the movie
