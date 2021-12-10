Ayushmann Khurrana’s 10 offbeat roles

Vicky Arora in Vicky Donor (2012)

Ayushmann started his career in Bollywood with a unique role which is that of a sperm donor in Vicky Donor

Prem Tiwari in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)

When talking about offbeat roles, among the best performances put forward by Ayushmann Khurrana is in the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Chirag Dubey in Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

The actor sweeps the audience off their feet with his charm and humorous nature yet again in Bareilly Ki Barfi

Mudit Sharma in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017)

He plays the role of a guy who has an erectile dysfunction in this movie

The actor's unconventional pick of characters continues with Andhadhun in which he plays the role of a blind piano artist caught in a baffling scam

Akash Saraf in Andhadhun (2018)

Nakul Kaushik in Badhaai Ho (2018)

He plays the role of Nakul, a grown-up guy who is shocked to hear that his mother is expecting a baby again and tries to deal with the judgmental people

Ayaan Rajan in Article 15 (2019)

His impeccable acting prowess played a huge role in the success of the movie that dealt with various hard-hitting social issues

This is probably one of the best movies of Ayushmann Khurrana in which he plays not only the hero but also the heroine!

Karam Singh in Dream Girl (2019)

He plays the role of a young man who deals with the issue of baldness and tries out every single procedure in the world to get back his lost hair

Balmukund ‘Bala’ Shukla in Bala (2019)

Ayushmann returns in the sequel of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and plays the role of a homosexual man this time

Kartik Singh in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020)

