Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 29, 2024
Ayushmann Khurrana signs a Spy Comedy
Ayushmann Khurrana is well-known for his unique script choices, which have allowed him to create his own genre over the years
Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram
The actor was last seen in the sequel of comedy-drama, Dream Girl which turned out to be a success at the box office
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram
Last Film?
Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about Ayushmann's upcoming movie, which is sure to create a buzz in the future
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram
What's Next?
Spy-comedy is not a commonly explored genre in India, but Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to venture into it
Spy-Comedy
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram
According to reports, Ayushmann will be collaborating with Karan Johar and Guneet Monga for this yet-untitled spy-comedy drama
Teams Up With KJo
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram
The aim is to offer something unique in the spy genre that Indian audiences haven't seen before
Uniqueness
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram
The movie will be directed by debutant Aakash Kaushik and produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment
Director
Image: Aakash Kaushik's Instagram
There are talks of Sara Ali Khan playing the female lead in the film
Female Lead
Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
The film is scheduled to start shooting in a couple of months, and the official announcement, along with the title, is just around the corner
Shooting
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram
Work Front
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram
Apart from this project, Ayushmann Khurrana also has the Sourav Ganguly biopic, The Vampire of Vijay Nagar, and a comedy-drama with Anees Bazmee in his pipeline
