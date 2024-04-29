Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 29, 2024

Ayushmann Khurrana signs a Spy Comedy


Ayushmann Khurrana is well-known for his unique script choices, which have allowed him to create his own genre over the years

Ayushmann Khurrana

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

The actor was last seen in the sequel of comedy-drama, Dream Girl which turned out to be a success at the box office 

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

Last Film?

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about Ayushmann's upcoming movie, which is sure to create a buzz in the future

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

What's Next?

Spy-comedy is not a commonly explored genre in India, but Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to venture into it

Spy-Comedy

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

According to reports, Ayushmann will be collaborating with Karan Johar and Guneet Monga for this yet-untitled spy-comedy drama

Teams Up With KJo

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

The aim is to offer something unique in the spy genre that Indian audiences haven't seen before

Uniqueness

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

The movie will be directed by debutant Aakash Kaushik and produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment

Director

Image: Aakash Kaushik's Instagram

There are talks of Sara Ali Khan playing the female lead in the film 

Female Lead

Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

The film is scheduled to start shooting in a couple of months, and the official announcement, along with the title, is just around the corner

Shooting

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

Work Front

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

Apart from this project, Ayushmann Khurrana also has the Sourav Ganguly biopic, The Vampire of Vijay Nagar, and a comedy-drama with Anees Bazmee in his pipeline

