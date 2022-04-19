Entertainment
Saloni Arora
APR 19, 2022
Heading 3
Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira’s home tour
Paradise
Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap live in the most luxurious yet comfortable home with their two kids
Extention of their personality
Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram
The power couple’s house is a mixture of their personality and lavish elements
The lovebirds reside in an expansive flat in a Mumbai high-rise
Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram
Plush apartment
The duo’s house, which is painted in a classic white, has beautiful plants all around
Plant lovers
Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram
The modern art pieces bring life and fun to their paradise
Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram
Well-decorated
Video: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
The house features eclectic furniture in a massive living area
Spacious living area
Video: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
There is a special corner dedicated to all the awards won by the talented actor
Wall of fame
Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram
Tahira and Ayushmann’s house has huge windows, sheer curtains, and white furniture
White theme
Video: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Ayushmann loves to sing and has a dedicated area in his house where he conducts jamming sessions
Musical corner
Video: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
One of the highlights of their home is the balcony space, where the couple loves to spend time
Huge balcony space
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Actresses who are water babies