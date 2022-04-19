Entertainment

Saloni Arora

APR 19, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira’s home tour

Paradise

Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap live in the most luxurious yet comfortable home with their two kids

Extention of their personality

Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram

The power couple’s house is a mixture of their personality and lavish elements

The lovebirds reside in an expansive flat in a Mumbai high-rise

Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram

Plush apartment

The duo’s house, which is painted in a classic white, has beautiful plants all around

Plant lovers

Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram

The modern art pieces bring life and fun to their paradise

Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram

Well-decorated

Video: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

The house features eclectic furniture in a massive living area

Spacious living area

Video: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

There is a special corner dedicated to all the awards won by the talented actor

Wall of fame

Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram

Tahira and Ayushmann’s house has huge windows, sheer curtains, and white furniture

White theme

 Video: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Ayushmann loves to sing and has a dedicated area in his house where he conducts jamming sessions

Musical corner

Video: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

One of the highlights of their home is the balcony space, where the couple loves to spend time

Huge balcony space

