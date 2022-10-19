Heading 3
Ayushmann Khurrana’s best family photos
Akriti Anand
OCT 18, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana instagram
Ayushmann poses with his wife, kids
Ayushmann shared a picture in which he is seen posing with his family
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana instagram
A cool dad
The actor is seen playing with his daughter’s hair and both look very cute
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana instagram
Christmas celebrations
The actor celebrated Christmas with his family and shared the picture
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana instagram
Family first
The entire family came together to wish fans on Diwali
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana instagram
A good husband
The actor has always given fans husband goals and his pictures with Tahira prove it
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana instagram
Vacations
Ayushmann and Tahira's social media feed is filled with travel memories
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana instagram
The cute family
Ayushmann shared a picture of his wife, daughter and son and wished fans on New Year
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana instagram
All smiles
Ayushmann was happy to roam the streets with his family
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana instagram
Lovebirds
Ayushmann and Tahira have always been head over heels in love with each other
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana instagram
Family time
The family is seen indulging in activities on a bright sunny day during the lockdown