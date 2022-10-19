Heading 3

Ayushmann Khurrana’s best family photos

Akriti Anand

OCT 18, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana instagram

Ayushmann poses with his wife, kids

Ayushmann shared a picture in which he is seen posing with his family

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana instagram

A cool dad

The actor is seen playing with his daughter’s hair and both look very cute

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana instagram

Christmas celebrations

The actor celebrated Christmas with his family and shared the picture

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana instagram

Family first

The entire family came together to wish fans on Diwali

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana instagram

A good husband

The actor has always given fans husband goals and his pictures with Tahira prove it

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana instagram

Vacations

Ayushmann and Tahira's social media feed is filled with travel memories

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana instagram

The cute family

Ayushmann shared a picture of his wife, daughter and son and wished fans on New Year

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana instagram

All smiles

Ayushmann was happy to roam the streets with his family

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana instagram

 Lovebirds

Ayushmann and Tahira have always been head over heels in love with each other

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana instagram

Family time

The family is seen indulging in activities on a bright sunny day during the lockdown

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here