Nov 16, 2021
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana's films on taboos
Author: Akshat Sundrani
Article 15, directed by Anubhav Sinha, addresses caste discrimination in India. It is based on the heinous Badaun rapes in Uttar Pradesh and discusses numerous real-life eventsImage: IMDb
Article 15
The film gained critical acclaim for its portrayal of an important subject matter and it grossed over Rs. 93.08 crore globally, on a budget of Rs. 30 croreImage: IMDb
The movie makes a brief mention of the 2012 film, Vicky Donor. The film makes a brief mention of the scarcity of sperm donors and the societal shame associated with its conduct
Vicky DonorImage: IMDb
Shoojit Sircar avoided presenting it as an issue-based film and instead delivered it in an entertaining manner. The movie received critical praise and did well at the box officeImage: IMDb
The Amar Kaushik film, Bala, discusses discrimination based on appearance
BalaImage: IMDb
The film advises that one should stop caring what others think of one's appearance and never be timid again. It went on to become a box office successImage: IMDb
The 2017 film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan addressed the highly sensitive issue of men's health and attempted to normalise erectile dysfunction
Shubh Mangal SaavdhanImage: IMDb
The film went on to become a semi-hit at the box office, grossingRs. 64 croreImage: IMDb
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, released in 2020, was a sequelto the 2017 film, Shubh Mangal SaavdhanImage: IMDb
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
It addressed same-sex relationships and attempted to normalise them. The film fared well at the box office, grossing Rs 87 croreThe film became a super hit at the box office and was appreciated by the publicImage: IMDb
Badhaai HoBadhaai Ho revolves around a middle-aged woman's pregnancy, which causes disturbance in their middle-class householdImage: IMDb
Badhai Ho
The film attempts to address problems such as accepting embarrassment, as anything but it, and defying societal boundaries and prejudicesImage: IMDb
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Ranveer Singh giving workout motivation