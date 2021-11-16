Nov 16, 2021

 Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana's films on taboos 

Author: Akshat Sundrani

 Article 15, directed by Anubhav Sinha, addresses caste discrimination in India. It is based on the heinous Badaun rapes in Uttar Pradesh and discusses numerous real-life events

Image: IMDb

Article 15

The film gained critical acclaim for its portrayal of an important subject matter and it grossed over Rs. 93.08 crore globally, on a budget of Rs. 30 crore

Image: IMDb

The movie makes a brief mention of the 2012 film, Vicky Donor. The film makes a brief mention of the scarcity of sperm donors and the societal shame associated with its conduct

Vicky Donor

Image: IMDb

Shoojit Sircar avoided presenting it as an issue-based film and instead delivered it in an entertaining manner. The movie received critical praise and did well at the box office

Image: IMDb

The Amar Kaushik film, Bala, discusses discrimination based on appearance

Bala

Image: IMDb

The film advises that one should stop caring what others think of one's appearance and never be timid again. It went on to become a box office success

Image: IMDb

The 2017 film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan addressed the highly sensitive issue of men's health and attempted to normalise erectile dysfunction

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Image: IMDb

The film went on to become a semi-hit at the box office, grossingRs. 64 crore

Image: IMDb

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, released in 2020, was a sequelto the 2017 film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Image: IMDb

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

It addressed same-sex relationships and attempted to normalise them. The film fared well at the box office, grossing Rs 87 croreThe film became a super hit at the box office and was appreciated by the public

Image: IMDb

Badhaai HoBadhaai Ho revolves around a middle-aged woman's pregnancy, which causes disturbance in their middle-class household

Image: IMDb

Badhai Ho

The film attempts to address problems such as accepting embarrassment, as anything but it, and defying societal boundaries and prejudices

Image: IMDb

thanks for reading
next: Ranveer Singh giving workout motivation

Click Here