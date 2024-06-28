Heading 3
Ayushmann-Rashmika set for Vampire-Comedy
Maddock Films’ Horror-Comedy Universe is shaping up very well, with each new film coming
The latest Horror-comedy movie from Dinesh Vijan’s production is Munjya. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya is eyeing to cross the 100 Cr mark very soon
After the super success of Munjya, the makers are fully charged to add another feather to the Cinematic universe
Other than Stree 2 and Bhediya 2, Maddock Films’ next offering is a Vampire-Comedy
Ayushmann Khurrana is returning to Maddock Films after Bala. He is leading the star cast
Rashmika Mandanna is locked to play the female lead
The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Vampire-Comedy is officially titled Vampires of Vijay Nagar
Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar is set to direct this movie. It will be his immediate next directorial
The makers are eyeing to take the film on floors by the end of this year
Vampires Of Vijay Nagar will mark its release in 2025
