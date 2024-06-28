Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JUNE 28, 2024

Ayushmann-Rashmika set for Vampire-Comedy


Maddock Films’ Horror-Comedy Universe is shaping up very well, with each new film coming 

 Horror-Comedy Universe 

Video: Maddock Films’ Instagram

The latest Horror-comedy movie from Dinesh Vijan’s production is Munjya. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya is eyeing to cross the 100 Cr mark very soon 

Video: Maddock Films’ Instagram

Latest Offering

After the super success of Munjya, the makers are fully charged to add another feather to the Cinematic universe

Image: Maddock Films’ Instagram 

Another Flick 

Other than Stree 2 and Bhediya 2, Maddock Films’ next offering is a Vampire-Comedy

 Vampire-Comedy 

Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram 

Ayushmann Khurrana is returning to Maddock Films after Bala. He is leading the star cast 

 The Lead 

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram 

Rashmika Mandanna is locked to play the female lead 

Female Lead 

Image: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram 

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Vampire-Comedy is officially titled Vampires of Vijay Nagar

 Official Title

Images: Ayushmann & Rashmika's Instagram 

Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar is set to direct this movie. It will be his immediate next directorial

 Director 

Image: Aditya Sarpotdar's Instagram 

The makers are eyeing to take the film on floors by the end of this year 

Shooting

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

 Release 

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram 

Vampires Of Vijay Nagar will mark its release in 2025

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here