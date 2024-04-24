Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Entertainment 

APRIL 24, 2024

Ayushmann & Tahira’s home tour

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap live in the most luxurious yet comfortable home with their two kids

Paradise 

Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram 

The power couple’s house is a mixture of their personalities and lavish elements

Extention of their personality 

Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram 

The lovebirds reside in an expansive flat in a Mumbai high-rise

Plush apartment 

Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram 

The duo’s house, which is painted in a classic white, has beautiful plants all around

Plant lovers 

Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram 

The modern art pieces bring life and fun to their paradise

Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram 

Well-decorated 

The house features eclectic furniture in a massive living area

Spacious living area 

Video: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram 

There is a special corner dedicated to all the awards won by the talented actor

Wall of fame

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram 

White theme

Video: Tahira Kashyap Instagram 

Tahira and Ayushmann’s house has huge windows, sheer curtains, and white furniture

Musical corner

Video: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram 

Ayushmann loves to sing and has a dedicated area in his house where he conducts jamming sessions                                 

One of the highlights of their home is the balcony space, where the couple spends quality time

Huge balcony space 

 Video: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram 

