Ayushmann & Tahira’s home tour
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap live in the most luxurious yet comfortable home with their two kids
Paradise
Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram
The power couple’s house is a mixture of their personalities and lavish elements
Extention of their personality
Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram
The lovebirds reside in an expansive flat in a Mumbai high-rise
Plush apartment
Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram
The duo’s house, which is painted in a classic white, has beautiful plants all around
Plant lovers
Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram
The modern art pieces bring life and fun to their paradise
Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram
Well-decorated
The house features eclectic furniture in a massive living area
Spacious living area
Video: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
There is a special corner dedicated to all the awards won by the talented actor
Wall of fame
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
White theme
Video: Tahira Kashyap Instagram
Tahira and Ayushmann’s house has huge windows, sheer curtains, and white furniture
Musical corner
Video: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Ayushmann loves to sing and has a dedicated area in his house where he conducts jamming sessions
One of the highlights of their home is the balcony space, where the couple spends quality time
Huge balcony space
Video: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
