Bollywood's favourite actor Ayushmann Khurrana says his social advocacy work comes purely from the heart
Ayushmann's social advocacy
Ayushmann has always been the face of movies with underlying social messages and also he said, "I believe in cinema for change"
Cinema for Change
Cinema is entertainment and social advocacy is something beyond that so Ayushmann tries to mix entertainment with certain depth
Entertainment and social message
In his debut film, Ayushmann Khurrana played a sperm donor and this film broke barriers and established Khurrana as a rising star
Vicky Donor (2012)
Dum Laga Ke Haisha was also released in the US as My Big Fat Bride and is a romantic comedy drama. This film was nominated for a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi
Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)
Andhadhun is a dark comedy crime thriller and portrays deception, lies and manipulation with numerous plot twists
Andhadhun (2018)
Meri Pyaari Bindu chronicled a story about love that put forth the idea that if you love someone, you need not end up together or find a fairytale happy ending always
Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017)
This film about a middle-aged couple who become pregnant and their eldest son who is humiliated by the fact that his middle-aged parents are expecting a third child
Badhaai Ho (2018)
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan follows the story of Mudit Sharma, who struggles with erectile dysfunction and puts his life on the line to defend Sugandha, his true love
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017)
Article 15 is crime drama film portraying police who are unwilling to examine a missing case since the victims hail from a lower caste in the village of Laalgaon. The film named after Article 15 of the Indian constitution which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste and sex