Entertainment

Anjali Sinha

MAY 03, 2022

B-town actors & meaning of their names

Ranbir Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Rockstar actor’s name has a beautiful meaning. It means ‘the brave warrior’

The name has a Latin origin and it means ‘victory’

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal

He is full of energy and talent and his name’s denotation is ‘hero of the battle’

Ranveer Singh

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

The actor has won hearts with his looks and acting and the meaning of his name is ‘witness’ in Arabic

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

This is an Arabic name, which has several meanings including ‘humble’, ‘loyal’, and ‘obedient’

Salman Khan

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

The name has a Sanskrit origin and it means ‘blessed with a long life’

Ayushmann Khurrana

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

The name has two parts - Shah means ‘King’ and Rukh means ‘enormous mythological bird’. Also, Shah Rukh is the name of a mythological bird in Iranian literature

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

He is known as the Greek God in the industry but his name has a Sanskrit origin that means ‘truthful’

Hrithik Roshan

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

It is a Hindu name that means ‘water god’. Quite, interesting!

Varun Dhawan

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

He is a popular star in Bollywood and his name means ‘the one who has accomplished a goal’

Sidharth Malhotra

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Proof Vicky Kaushal makes hearts flutter

Click Here