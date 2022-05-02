Entertainment
Anjali Sinha
MAY 03, 2022
B-town actors & meaning of their names
Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Rockstar actor’s name has a beautiful meaning. It means ‘the brave warrior’
The name has a Latin origin and it means ‘victory’
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky Kaushal
He is full of energy and talent and his name’s denotation is ‘hero of the battle’
Ranveer Singh
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
The actor has won hearts with his looks and acting and the meaning of his name is ‘witness’ in Arabic
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
This is an Arabic name, which has several meanings including ‘humble’, ‘loyal’, and ‘obedient’
Salman Khan
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
The name has a Sanskrit origin and it means ‘blessed with a long life’
Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
The name has two parts - Shah means ‘King’ and Rukh means ‘enormous mythological bird’. Also, Shah Rukh is the name of a mythological bird in Iranian literature
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
He is known as the Greek God in the industry but his name has a Sanskrit origin that means ‘truthful’
Hrithik Roshan
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
It is a Hindu name that means ‘water god’. Quite, interesting!
Varun Dhawan
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
He is a popular star in Bollywood and his name means ‘the one who has accomplished a goal’
Sidharth Malhotra
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Proof Vicky Kaushal makes hearts flutter